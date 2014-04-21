Kenray Global Launch Sister Company 'Kenray Ancillaries'

Coalville, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2014 -- KENRAY (Forming Ltd) are pleased to announce the opening of their new sister company KENRAY ANCILLARIES LTD. The new company which is a wholly owned subsidiary of KENRAY opened its doors for business on February the 1st, 2014.



As KENRAY now continues into its third decade of business, the business model and its customer’s demands are changing. To fulfil this and manage the other needs of the business KENRAY opened up its new ancillary side of the company.



KENRAY ANCILLARIES will be able to offer any alterations or full refurbishments for forming sets as well as making single shoulders and tubes. The ancillary company will also be dealing with any accessory such as spreaders, block bottoms and roller assemblies.



The benefit to KENRAYS’ customer-base is simple. They can offer a much faster turnaround on jobs with less impact on the downtime of their production line. The new production plant can offer small repairs and accessory items at a quicker rate, in turn offering a better service and aftercare to their new and existing customer base.



KENRAY ANCILLARIES will also be holding stock of all spares for jaws, knives, belts and tape, with their new stores facilities. This is set to be the hub for servicing food packaging customers all over the globe who require any such solution.



The company has several experienced members of staff including Jed Chamberlain, UK Sales Engineer and Peter White, Design Engineer.



“It is an exciting time for KENRAY as the ancillary company is launched. We have assessed the needs of our customers and feel that KENRAY ANCILLARIES is exactly the right solution to help meet their day-to-day demands” Jed advises.



With a reputation for design consistency and value-added service, KENRAY are the preferred partners of some of the largest blue chip companies around the world in the pharmaceutical and food packaging industry including Nestle, Intersnack and Pepsico.



KENRAY – Perform Better



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For Media Contact:

Contact Name: Louise Allatt-Fitzsimmons

Company Name: KENRAY

Company Location: Coalville, Leicestershire, UK

Email: perform@kenrayglobal.com

Website Address: http://www.kenrayglobal.com