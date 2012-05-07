Kensey Nash Corporation (NASDAQ:KNSY) Investor Alert: Merger Under Investigation

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2012 -- An investigation on behalf of investors in NASDAQ:KNSY shares concerning whether the offer by Royal DSM to take over Kensey Nash Corporation at $38.50 per share and the takeover process are unfair to investors in Kensey Nash was announced.



Investors who purchased shares of Kensey Nash Corporation (NASDAQ:KNSY) prior to May 3, 2012 and currently hold any of those NASDAQ:KNSY shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigations by law firms concern whether certain officers and directors of Kensey Nash Corporation. breached their fiduciary duties owed to NASDAQ:KNSY investors in connection with the proposed acquisition.



On Thursday, May 3, 2012, Kensey Nash Corporation (Nasdaq: KNSY) announced that it has entered into an agreement with Royal DSM (NYSE Euronext: DSM KON), under which Royal DSM has agreed to acquire all of the common stock of Kensey Nash Corporation through a cash tender offer, followed by a merger with a subsidiary of Royal DSM, for $38.50 per share in cash.



Following the takeover news NASDAQ:KNSY shares jumped from $29.05 per share on Wednesday to $38.35 per share on Thursday, May 3, 2012.



However, investigation for NASDAQ:KNSY investors concerns whether the proposed transaction is unfair to Kensey Nash stockholders. Specifically, the investigation focuses on whether the Kensey Nash Board of Directors undertook an adequate sales process, adequately shopped the company before entering into the transaction, maximized shareholder value by negotiating the best price, and acted in the shareholders' best interests in connection with the proposed sale.



Those who are current investors in Kensey Nash Corporation (NASDAQ:KNSY) and purchased their NASDAQ:KNSY shares prior to the announcement, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Jacob Rosenfeld

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com