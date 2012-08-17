Naples, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/17/2012 -- With the Naples property markets stabilizing this past fiscal quarter and leaping to near pre-2006 pricing there has literally never been a better time to buy Naples luxury property. The Kensington properties are immediately affiliated with the legendary Kensington Golf & Country Club and its’ par 71 championship golf course, a course so exclusive that it only accepts 350 members at a time. In addition to golf the club has an Olympic sized pool and state of the art tennis facility with seven hydro-grid tennis courts.



The gorgeous 4 Bedroom, 5 and a half Bathroom single family home at 3021 Gainsborough Court, Naples, Florida is a fantastic example of the heights of luxury living in the Kensington Gardens community. Sitting on a private cul-de-sac this outstanding home comes packed with all of the features and amenities to enjoy life in style. With Custom cabinetry throughout and numerous options for dining, this single family home is fantastic contender for large families as entertaining guests. Featuring a breakfast bar, breakfast room, eat in kitchen and formal dining room there is no end to the dining options to be had with this outstanding unit. To view pictures of this Kensington property click here.



With a gorgeous lakefront view, 5240 square feet of granite countertops, custom tile and cabinetry anyone will find themselves in the lap of luxury in this outstanding home. The private pool, spa and gazebo with special misting system make for summers full of fun and entertainment. Membership in the Kensington Golf & Country Club rounds out the outstanding luxury entertainment and lifestyle this fantastic home offers potential residents.



For more information about this Kensington home or any other golf communities in Naples contact Corey Cabral at (239) 963-6590



