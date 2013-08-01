Kensington Square - a New Launch Freehold Mixed Development in Jalan Lokam, Singapore

Jalan Lokam, Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/01/2013 -- Kensington Square is a new launch freehold mixed development in Jalan Lokam, Singapore. It consists of retail shops, restaurants, a supermarket, and residential condominium retails. Kensington Square will be released for sale in August 2013!



Kensington Square is a new mixed development property in Singapore. Located at Jalan Lokam, it is near to Bartley MRT. Transport by car is also convenient as it is near to major expressways such as Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway (KPE), and Central Expressway (CTE).



Kensington Square is freehold, which is one of its major selling point, as most new developments in Singapore are 99 year leasehold. It is located in a predominately landed estate, with some upmarket condominiums nearby. Therefore, the surrounding is peaceful, quiet, and exclusive.



The concept of Kensington Square is to provide a Tropical Modern Urban Village living experience. It consists of 43 retail shops, 13 restaurants and a super market at the ground floor, and residential condominium units in the upper floor. As such, residents in the condo units will find it extremely convenient to dine and shop right at their doorstep.



As Kensington Square will be the only shopping mall in the vincity, it is set to be the iconic development, the center of attraction, rejuvenating Bartley neighbourhood!



Kensington Square Floor Plan



The Kensington Square Floor Plan are extremely well-thought out and practical.



For retail units, the layout is squarish and there is no wastage of space. There is also a water point, and drainage provided for every unit. Moreover, the entrances are thoughtfully designed to maximise shopper traffic to every unit, and there is no unit that will be left without traffic.



For the residential units, there is a wide selection of units from 1 bedroom units, 2 bedroom units, 3 bedroom units, and the very popular dual-key units. Dual Key units allow for a separate living space within the same unit, which is very ideal for extended families or for rental.



Kensington Square Price



The commercial units (retail shops and restaurants) are expected to launch at $5,600 - $7,300 psf (per-square-feet). The price for each retail shop is expected to be at $1,000,000, while the restaurant units are expected to sell at around $2,000,000.



For the residential condo units, it is expected to sell at $1,250 - $1,350 psf. For a 2 bedroom unit, the price is around $1,100,000. For a 3 bedroom unit, the price is around $1,500,000.



Kensington Square Contact



Kensington Square will be released for sale in August 2013. Collection of interest is now underway!



For full Kensington Square Price, Floor Plan, and details, do visit http://kensington-squares.com/



Name: Luke Lee

Website: http://kensington-squares.com/

Contact Info: +65 8666 6341

Address: 480 Lorong 6 Toa Payoh, HDB Hub, #10-01, Singapore 310480