Kentuckiana Companies Reduce Costs with Equipment Distributors ERP System, Equip-Soft

Allentown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2012 -- The implementation of Equip-Soft software and services at two Kentuckiana equipment distribution sister companies has resulted in significant cost savings through the automation of processes within rentals, sales, parts, and servicing divisions. Cardinal Carryor and Cardinal Integrated Systems, both in Louisville, KY, are realizing benefits from the Equip-Soft enterprise resource planning (ERP) system, including:



- Enough productivity improvements to reduce labor costs in the parts and accounting departments – processing more orders using fewer staff.

- Reporting available within Equip-Soft has given the company visibility into business information and KPIs that they never had before.

- Their service vans are treated as “warehouses” within the ERP system, so tracking of inventory in all the vans is greatly improved over previous manual processes.

- The availability tree within the Rentals module makes it easy for non-rental employees, such as sales people, to easily see what equipment is available or not.

- The company has full assurance that their ERP investment can be leveraged for as many years as needed.

- Integration of the Equip-Soft system with other Microsoft products used by the company, such as Excel and Outlook, allows for ease of use by employees.

- Ability to further extend functionality to the company’s 50 field service technicians via integration with MobileFrame technology.



Equip-Soft, an IndustryBuilt Software company, has been implementing equipment distributor ERP systems for customers in the material handling, power equipment, oil and gas, and mining equipment distribution industries across North America since 2005. Equip-Soft is built on the powerful Microsoft Dynamics platform – the world’s fastest growing ERP – with added industry-specific functionality built on top by equipment distribution professionals on the Equip-Soft team.



“We were thrilled that Brad Baker and his team chose Equip-Soft over other software, including DIS, Minitrac and EBS,” says David Pilz, president and CEO, IndustryBuilt. “Cardinal Carryor is the kind of innovative, driven company we enjoy helping grow, and the feeling is mutual: Brad has been Equip-Soft’s number-one customer reference for a while now.”



“I recommend Equip-Soft all the time - more than the software, it’s the people there,” says Brad Baker, VP of Cardinal Carryor, and CEO of Cardinal Integrated Systems. “When Equip-Soft tells me something will get done, it gets done… I always feel like I am their most important customer.”



About Cardinal Carryor

Based in Louisville, KY, Cardinal Carryor and Cardinal Integrated Systems provide full-line, full-material handling equipment parts, rentals, sales and servicing as well as other aspects of installation, project management, and industrial engineering services to the Kentuckiana region (Indiana and Kentucky). Founded in 1947, the third-generation family owned and operated business is the only authorized Clark forklift dealership in Kentuckiana, as well as an authorized Crown equipment distributor. For more information, visit cardinalcarryor.com or @cardinalcares on Twitter.



About Equip-Soft

Equip-Soft delivers software and services for the equipment distribution industry to help improve efficiencies in rentals, service, sales, parts, and fleet management aspects of your business to improve relationships with your customers and vendors. Industrial equipment distributors working with Equip-Soft reduce implementation timeframes and implementation risks often associated with ERP. Equip-Soft software and services are powered by the fastest growing ERP platform in the world, Microsoft Dynamics, and features industry-specific functionality. For more information, visit http://equip-soft.com or @equip_soft on Twitter.