Kentuckiana Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Associates Announces Opening of Fourth Facility

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/05/2012 -- Included in the list of nine globally recognized surgical specializations, oral and maxillofacial surgeries oral procedures are performed to cure certain oral diseases. Also conducted to align some of uppermost parts of the body, oral surgeries correct defects and injuries in the head, the face, the neck or the jaw, as well as the tissue components of the oral and maxillofacial region. Delicate as the procedure is, finding a reliable oral surgeon can be a challenge for patients.



Kentuckiana Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Associates, PSC, is a leading oral surgeon in Louisville. Founded and headed by Christopher Babcock, DMD, MD, the clinic is backed by a team of professionals – namely Doctors Nathan Walters, Christopher Noonan, Geoff Mills and Jamie Warren – who earned medical and dental degrees, and practice the full scope of oral and maxillofacial surgery.



Detailing its services at KYOMS.com, the Louisville oral surgeon facility specializes in procedures for Dental Implants, Teeth-In-An-Hour, Bone Grafting, Wisdom Teeth Extraction, Facial Trauma, Jaw Surgery, Pre-Prosthetic Surgery, Distraction Osteogenesis, Oral Pathology, TMJ Disorders, Sleep Apnea, Cleft Lip & Palate, and Platelet Rich Plasma.



Aiming to assist more patients in the State of Kentucky, KYOMS.com is launching its fourth location in Central Louisville at 2800 Cannons Lane. The brand new facility will have a surgery center featuring the resident specialists. Offering the same level of oral and maxillofacial surgery expertise, the group will be recruiting a sixth surgeon to join them.



At the newest KYOMS.com clinic, patients can also consult each trusted Louisville specialist for other procedures such as eyelid surgery, botox, fillers and laser and acid resurfacing to enhance their facial skin appearance. Techniques designed to rebuild bone structure with minimal surgical intervention are available, and the group diagnoses and treats facial pain, facial injuries and fractures.



People who need the expert hands of a dependable and experienced Louisville oral surgeon should visit their website at http://www.kyoms.com to learn more.



