Kentucky Derby Festival Steps Up 2013 Go Green! Initiative with New Partnership with QRS Recycling

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2013 -- According to the Environmental Protection Agency’s most recent report on recycling, Americans generate about 250 million tons of trash and recycle about 34.1 percent of it each year. Although these figures are encouraging and show an increase in recycling efforts over the years, the truth is there’s still a lot of trash around the country that just gets dumped. This year, the Kentucky Derby Festival, which attracts about 1.5 million people, will continue to do its part to minimize the trash that goes to landfills. As part of its Go Green! Initiative, festival organizers are partnering with QRS Recycling to manage green efforts and increase collection of recyclable products at multiple Derby Festival events.



The Kentucky Derby Festival includes about 70 special events. The Thunder Over Louisville fireworks show kicks of the festival to an estimated audience of 800,000 people along the Ohio River waterfront. Around 17,000 runners and 40,000 spectators participate in the Marathon/Mini Marathon. Kroger’s Fest-a-Ville, the U.S. Bank Great Balloon Glow and the Republic Bank Pegasus Parade are also big draws. QRS Recycling will manage the waste disposal and recycling efforts at these and various other events.



QRS’s recycling process is simple, efficient and user-friendly. Their single-stream recycling solution means all accepted materials can go into the same container. There is no sorting required, so attendees don’t have to search for the right receptacle for their plastic bottle, paper cup or aluminum soda can. QRS handles all the separating, sorting and bundling in their facilities. The Kentucky Derby Festival’s Go Green! program which began in 2008, is sponsored by Louisville Gas and Electric. In addition to recycling it also includes composting of inedible food waste; donation of edible food; use of compostable products and yellow grease recycling.



About QRS Recycling

Since 1974, QRS Recycling has been helping businesses make or save money with recycling. They develop creative recycling solutions for clients that reduce their environmental footprint while improving their bottom line. The company is dedicated to providing the talent, capabilities, and processes that maximize their clients’ recycling potential. With recycling center locations in Louisville, KY and Atlanta, GA, QRS helps customers find a recycling solution that works best, whatever their industry. For more information about QRS’s efforts at the Kentucky Derby Festival, visit: http://www.qrsrecycling.com/go-green-with-qrs-recycling-at-the-kentucky-derby-festivals/