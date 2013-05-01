Kentucky Derby Hats for Sale on Gold Coast Couture Website

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2013 -- Derby, or horse racing, is one of the United States’ most prized traditions. Every year, thousands of spectators flock to the racetracks to see their favorite horses compete in this special event.



For the past two years, Gold Coast Couture has dressed their clients heading to the Derby in a wide variety of high-end designer items uncommon in the United States. The company, which focuses exclusively on Kentucky Derby Hats For Sale, fascinators, and clutches, stocks items from top European designers such as Gina Foster, Herald & Heart, Philip Treacy, and The Niche Collection. Gold Coast Couture’s product range suits an array of budgets and tastes.



Recently, Gold Coast Couture announced their decision to donate 10 percent of each hat purchase to the Permanently Disabled Jockey Fund.



Gold Coast Couture made this commitment due to their extensive involvement in the 2013 Illinois Derby. The company was the official hat sponsor of the race, which was hosted on Saturday, April 20 at Hawthorne Race Course.



Individuals who were unable to attend the Illinois Derby this year can still contribute to Gold Coast Couture’s mission. Customers can order Fascinator Hats online using the coupon code HAWTHORNE. Ten percent of the purchase will still be given to the Permanently Disabled Jockey Fund.



Gold Coast Couture accepts Visa, MasterCard, Discover, and PayPal. The company offers complimentary UPS ground shipping on all hat orders over $100, and also ships internationally.



Individuals with questions or concerns about Gold Coast Couture’s Fancy Hats For Women can visit the company’s website for more information. Gold Coast Couture is available on several social media sites such as Pinterest, Facebook, Twitter, and Flickr.



About Gold Coast Couture

Gold Coast Couture was founded in 2011 as a specialty niche business, which focuses on selling high-end designer hats from England. While most hat websites are very archaic, the idea behind Gold Coast Couture is that clients can actually see what the hat looks like on a real person rather than trying to figure out what it’s supposed to look like on a Styrofoam mannequin’s head. Gold Coast Couture boasts carrying exclusive designers such as Philip Treacy and Gina Foster, who have designed many creations for members of England’s royal family. For more information, please visit http://www.goldcoastcouture.com