Kentucky Derby Packages Company DerbyBox Adds New Travel Package to Its Website

Jeffersonville, IN -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2014 -- DerbyBox.com, a company that offers a wide variety of Kentucky Derby packages on its user-friendly website, http://derbybox.com/Kentucky-Derby-Packages.htm, has just announced the addition of a new Derby package.



People who would like to attend the 2014 Kentucky Derby and Kentucky Oaks events may stay at the Galt House in Louisville. In addition to 3 nights of lodging at the 4-star hotel, guests who sign up for one of the new Kentucky Derby packages will receive a free gift bag as well as complimentary round trip transfers to both the Derby and the Oaks from the Galt House. The package, which is for double occupancy only, has a check in date of May 1 and check out date of May 4.



Since the day DerbyBox.com opened for business over two decades ago, it has strived to offer horse racing fans seating accommodations and all-inclusive travel packages for popular events like the Kentucky Derby, which are typically sold out. The easy-to-navigate website also helps travelers with their hotel reservations, dining choices, backside tours, and transportation to and from the events. The founders of the site have one key goal in mind: to offer Thoroughbred Racing fans top-notch and first class service that is professional, high quality and consistent with the many classic traditions of Thoroughbred horse racing.



“DerbyBox.com is also very concerned with the welfare of the racing industry and we feel it is our part not only to provide this unique service to the existing racing fans but to also introduce the sport to as many potential new fans as possible to help grow our sport,” an article on the company’s website noted, adding that when people travel or purchase from DerbyBox.com, they can expect unbeatable selection, exceptional service and the utmost in security.



Anybody who would like to learn more about the new Kentucky Derby packages at the Galt House is welcome to visit the DerbyBox website; there, they can read about the new packages and accommodations that are available at the high quality hotel.



About DerbyBox.com

DerbyBox.com was established with the Thoroughbred Racing Fan in mind. Based near Louisville, Kentucky and knowing the importance of the Thoroughbred racing industry to Kentucky, DerbyBox.com strives to provide the Thoroughbred Racing Fan with the ultimate in preferred seating and experiences to all of racings premier events, including sold-out events. The website has just added a new package for racing fans who would like to stay at the Galt House. For more information, please visit http://derbybox.com/Kentucky-Derby-Packages-Galt-House.htm