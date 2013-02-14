Kentucky Derby Travel Package Orders from DerbyBox Have Already Risen Significantly from Last Year

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/14/2013 -- DerbyBox, a company that offers all-inclusive travel packages and seats for major events, is experiencing a significant jump in requests for its top end Kentucky Derby travel packages. Requests are already up 23% over what they were last year, and more orders are coming in every day.



The staff at DerbyBox.com is often asked where celebrities like Michael Jordan or Ashton Kutcher sit when they watch the Kentucky Derby. The answer is either the Turf Club or Millionaires Row. These are typically the most talked about and the priciest Kentucky Derby packages that are available. So far this year, DerbyBox.com has had more requests and reservations for these top end packages than it has ever seen in its 12-year-history.



With its location high above the stands and comfortable small tables with waiter and waitress service, it is easy to see why Millionaires Row is so popular. In addition to having the opportunity to partake in one of the best and most elaborate buffets in the area, a tiered balcony also allows spectators to have an unobstructed view of the race and the finish line.



The Turf Club offers a more intimate setting, much like a private club. Located on the third floor, it features lavish furnishings and décor typical of a classic Southern mansion. Guests have great views of both the paddock and the finish line.



For those who are looking for the ultimate in Kentucky Derby entertainment, DerbyBox offers the most unique variety of ticket and travel packages. In addition to the high end packages, the company also offers options like “Front Row Packages” and “Under Cover Packages.”



“Our Packages are in our inventory and may be viewed online,” an article on DerbyBox’s website, http://derbybox.com/Kentucky-Derby-Packages.htm, noted.



“Kentucky Derby Travel Packages allow you to experience the greatest two minutes in sports at the exclusive 2013 Kentucky Derby & Oaks, under Churchill Downs’s historic twin spires.”



As Terry Jenks, general manager of Galt House Hotel in Louisville noted, “as the Official Host Hotel of Kentucky Derby 139, we are ahead of 2012 Derby bookings. We look forward to hosting our Derby guests and to an exciting Derby week.”



About DerbyBox

DerbyBox specializes in providing seating accommodations and all inclusive travel packages for such sold-out events as the Kentucky Derby and Breeders Cup. Not only can DerbyBox provide the premier seats, but it can also assist with hotels, transportation, dining options, party information, backside tours, and more. DerbyBox.com’s mission is to be responsive to the Thoroughbred Racing fan’s needs and provide first class service in a professional manner that is consistent with the fine traditions of Thoroughbred racing. For more information, please visit http://derbybox.com/Kentucky-Derby-Packages.htm