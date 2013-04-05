Kentucky Derby Website DerbyBox.com Adds Several Additional Services to Their Travel Packages

Jeffersonville, IN -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/05/2013 -- DerbyBox.com, a tour company that is devoted to providing thoroughbred racing fans with the ultimate in Kentucky Derby experiences, has just added some additional services to their ticket and hotel travel packages. In order to help make the Kentucky Derby an unforgettable experience for their clients, the company can now also arrange for limousine service as well as dinner reservations in some of the top restaurants throughout Louisville.



Since the day DerbyBox.com opened for business over two decades ago, it has worked hard to offer people the best-quality Kentucky Derby travel packages that will allow them to experience the historic race in style. From enjoying a mint julep and watching gentlemen in seersucker suits and ladies in large and colorful hats, to cheering on their favorite horses during the race, DerbyBox.com is committed to making sure their customers have an outstanding experience at the Kentucky Derby.



All of the company’s travel packages may be viewed and purchased directly through the DerbyBox.com website. Packages typically include a 3-night hotel stay—checking in on May 2 and leaving on May 5—Kentucky Derby and Kentucky Oaks tickets, and for those who stay at the Galt House, transportation to and from the race. Clients may also look at the seating charts that are available through DerbyBox.com and select which location and ticket prices are the best for them. Once a travel package has been purchased, DerbyBox.com will ship the tickets to their customers around the middle of April. The Kentucky Derby package tickets will be available at the hotel when the guests arrive to check in.



“Whether you’re looking to reward key clients, partners and employees with a trip of a lifetime or it’s always been a Dream of yours to attend ‘The Greatest Two Minutes in Sports’, your Dream Kentucky Derby Package is just a click away,” an article on DerbyBox.com noted, adding that they will take care of all the arrangements to provide their clients with guaranteed tickets and an experience they will never forget.



“We take great pride in providing preferred seating, distinctive accommodations, information, advice and the finest customer service!”



About DerbyBox.com

DerbyBox.com strives to provide the Thoroughbred Racing Fan with the ultimate in preferred seating and experiences to all of racings premier events, including sold-out events. The company specializes in providing seating accommodations and all inclusive travel packages for such sold-out events as the Kentucky Derby and Breeders Cup. Not only can DerbyBox.com provide the premier seats but they can also assist with hotels, transportation, dining options, party information, and backside tours. It's DerbyBox.Com’s mission to be responsive to the Thoroughbred Racing fans’ needs and provide 1st class service in a professional manner that is consistent with the fine traditions of Thoroughbred racing. For more information, please visit http://derbybox.com/Kentucky-Derby-Packages.htm