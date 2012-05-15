Kentucky Derby Winner I'll Have Another Keeps His Eyes on Triple Crown

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2012 -- Every June at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York, the Belmont Stakes takes place. This exciting horse race, which is the third and final event in the famed “Triple Crown,” is a Grade 1 stakes race for three-year-old horses.



I’ll Have Another, the horse who recently won the Kentucky Derby, has a chance at this prestigious title, especially if he can win the Preakness Stakes on May 19. Across the country, millions of horse racing fans are already thinking about their Belmont Stakes betting, deciding which horse stands the greatest chance of winning the famous race.



A website has been getting a lot of attention lately for its comprehensive and helpful information about Belmont Stakes 2012 contenders, betting information and more.



BelmontStakes.org also includes ticket and scheduling information, as well as up-to-date odds on all of the horses who will be running the race, which a Wikipedia article said is traditionally called The Run for the Carnations.



BelmontStakes.org is incredibly user-friendly; racing fans are welcome to visit at anytime and browse through the vast amount of articles and background information on all of the horses who will be running in the June race.



A handy list of category tabs is located on the left hand side of the home page; choices include Belmont Stakes Betting, Belmont Stakes Odds, and Belmont Stakes Contenders.



As an article on the website noted, I’ll Have Another’s relative lack of popularity early on was more an indication of what other horses were doing right, as opposed to anything he was doing wrong.



“Has only run one bad race in his career—a sixth place finish in the Hopeful Stakes at Saratoga as a two year old,” the article said, adding that it was run on a very sloppy track.



“But for some reason it has come to define his career despite considerable success since. Won the Santa Anita Derby by a nose and in the process turned in a time of 1:47 4/5 over the 1 1/8 mile.”



The live odds for the 142nd running of the Belmont Stakes race won’t be available until after the Preakness Stakes race. This will take place on Wednesday, June 6. Racing fans can check live Belmont Stakes odds at www.belmontstakes.org/belmont-stakes-odds/, to get the most up-to-date information when it becomes available.



In addition, fans can get all the betting information they need, as it becomes available, at http://www.belmontstakes.org/belmont-stakes-betting/



About BelmontStakes.org

BelmontStakes.org offers Belmont Stakes contenders, betting information, tickets, odds and schedule. The website is easy to use and features detailed information about all of the horses who are scheduled to run the famous race, which is the last in the Triple Crown series. As soon as they are available, the website will feature live odds for the June race. For more information, please visit http://www.belmontstakes.org