Kentucky Orthodontics Office Ahrens Orthodontics Offers Tips on Living With Braces

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/14/2012 -- As anyone who wears braces knows quite well, orthodontia can be an uncomfortable experience at times.



Dr. Douglas Ahrens and Dr. Gerry Ahrens, a father and son duo who practice at Ahrens Orthodontics in Louisville Kentucky, understand how their patients feel. From the teenager who is complaining of discomfort to the busy mom who is wondering if she can still play on her neighborhood softball team with a full set of braces, the pair strives to help each and every patient have the best orthodontic experience possible.



One way the Louisville orthodontist office achieves this is by offering tips on its website that explain how to make living with braces easy, comfortable and worry-free.



The Kentucky orthodontics office features a free online guide called “Braces 101” that explains everything that people of all ages should know to properly take care of their braces.



For example, one of the most common concerns people with braces have is what foods they should and should not eat.



“Don't worry, you'll be eating popcorn and snacking on potato chips again in no time,” the guide explains.



“However, before you can start enjoying some of the treats you love, you will need to take special care to avoid any foods that could damage your new appliances.”



According to the guide, foods to avoid with braces include anything chewy like bagels or licorice, sticky foods like caramels and gum, and crunchy foods like chips, ice and popcorn.



Foods that are easy to eat and can be enjoyed at any time include dairy products like puddings, milk and ice cream without nuts, apples that are cut up in small pieces and a wide variety of meats and seafood.



The guide also features educational videos that help explain how to keep the teeth as clean as possible while wearing braces, including how to properly brush and floss.



In addition, for sports fans of all ages who are wondering about participating in athletics while in braces, the Louisville orthodontists offer reassuring and good news—it is fine to play sports while undergoing treatment, the guide says, especially when wearing a mouthguard that will protect both the teeth and the appliance.



For parents whose children require orthodontics Louisville KY Ahrens Orthodontics offers a fun and relaxed atmosphere where everyone is treated with the utmost of kindness and understanding.



About Ahrens Orthodontics

For over 30 years, Ahrens Orthodontics has served the metropolitan Louisville and Crestwood, Kentucky areas. Dr. Douglas Ahrens and his son Dr. Gerry Ahrens take the time to get to know their patients, making them feel at ease while providing state-of-the-art orthodontic treatments and techniques. The office treats children, teens and adults in a relaxing and supportive environment. For more information, please visit http://ahrensortho.com