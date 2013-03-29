KentuckyDerbyOnline.com Adds a Vast Amount of New and Helpful Information to the Website

Akron, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/29/2013 -- KentuckyDerbyOnline.com, a website that offers visitors helpful and up-to-date information about the upcoming Kentucky Derby 2013, has just added a huge amount of new information to the site. For anyone who is interested in learning more about the historic race, as well as purchasing tickets, KentuckyDerbyOnline.com is a one-stop, online-shop.



Known as The Greatest Two Minutes in Sports, this year’s Kentucky Derby will take place on May 4, 2013 at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky. Over 100,000 people are expected to attend the 139th race, including gentlemen in pastel seersucker suits and ladies wearing large colorful hats.



According to racing experts, the 2013 Kentucky Derby promises to be an incredible race, featuring a talented group of 3-year-old thoroughbreds. A new qualification process that will be used for the first time this year should lead to a more competitive group of horses, as well as help fans to more clearly grasp what is happening during the event. For example, the amount of qualifying stakes races will be drastically reduced from previous years.



Race fans who are interested in purchasing tickets to this year’s Kentucky Derby will also find a lot of helpful advice and tips on KentuckyDerbyOnline.com. For example, an in-depth article explains the various types of seating that is available, and the site also includes links that will take visitors to other sites where they may buy tickets.



As the article explains, a lottery system is used for reserved seating, and infield seating is also typically available for an affordable price. Although the infield seats may not be located in the prime spots or offer the best view, they will still allow horse racing fans to experience all of the excitement of this year’s Kentucky Derby in person.



“Licensing great seats may run anywhere from $2,000 to $60,000 or more depending on the seats,” an article on the website explained, adding that this amount does not include the cost of the actual tickets.



Anybody who would like to learn more about this year’s Kentucky Derby is welcome to visit KentuckyDerbyOnline.com at any time; there, they can browse through the vast amount of newly-posted information about the upcoming race. Handy category tabs like “Kentucky Derby Contenders” and “Kentucky Derby Odds” make it easy for visitors to find the exact information they are looking for.



