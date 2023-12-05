Kenvue Inc. (NYSE: KVUE) Investor Notice: Deadline in Lawsuit on December 8, 2023 Coming Up

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2023 -- A deadline is coming up on December 8, 2023 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE: KVUE).



Investors who purchased shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE: KVUE) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: December 8, 2023. NYSE: KVUE stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE: KVUE) common shares, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that the Registration Statement contained false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Kenvue faces potential headwinds as a result of confirmed concerns about the efficacy of phenylephrine, which it knew or should have known, that Kenvue did not discuss risks relating to the efficacy of phenylephrine (or "PE") in its IPO, the utility of which had been questioned since at least 2007, that while the Company disclosed risks relating to litigation, it did not disclose specific risk relating to potential litigation arising from adverse findings on the efficacy of phenylephrine, and that as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times and negligently prepared.



