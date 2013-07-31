Kenwood Two Way Radios for Industrial Use Now on Sale at Industrial Safety Supply Corporation

Oakland, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/31/2013 -- The California-based Industrial Safety Supply Corporation (ISSC), the leading retailer of safety and emergency equipment and services for both government and private industry, recently announced the introduction of Kenwood two way radios into their exclusive line of technical products.



The Kenwood two way radio is a highly durable device designed for internal communications in the fields of construction, manufacturing, warehousing and many others. Kenwood radios are recognized as the most versatile and trusted brand of 2-way radios, featuring wireless cloning, built-in VOX, 90 UHF or 27 VHF pre-programmed banked frequencies, a lithium-ion battery that lasts up to 22 hours, ergonomic controls, QT/DQT encode/decode and many other unique and valuable features. Kenwood ProTalk(R) two way radios are available in UHF or VHF with the option of two or five watts of power and four or 16 channels. Priced between $247.00 and $320.00, Kenwood two way radios are an affordable way to improve the safety and efficiency of any industrial business.



Established in 1968, the Industrial Safety Supply Corporation has a well-earned reputation for providing outstanding emergency and safety supplies with a focus on customer support and new and innovative services. “We have put tremendous effort into becoming the highest quality safety and emergency supplier in California. Throughout our organization, a culture of quality and reliability is driving us to make absolutely sure that when a customer places an order with us, they can rely on it being right,” an article on the Industrial Safety Supply Corporation’s website noted.



The ISSC provides a wide range of products to ensure safety in the workplace, including fall protection, first aid, ergonomics, gas detectors and monitors, gloves, hard hats, hearing protection, protective clothing, respiratory protection, safety glasses and goggles, and communication systems and radios, such as the Kenwood portable radio.



About Industrial Safety Supply Corporation

