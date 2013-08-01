Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/01/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Kenya Insurance Report Q3 2013 market report to its offering
As of mid-2013, the key issues for Kenya's insurance sector are broadly the same as they were one or two
years previously. In essence, the involvement of leading multi-lateral finance institutions and South African
multinationals have more than compensated for a generally difficult business environment. Continued
strong growth in premiums and profits appears likely.
We remain of the view that Kenya's insurance sector is dynamic and resilient. Premiums in both major
segments were about 20% higher in 2012 than in 2011. Although insurance companies are small
organisations by most standards, they are innovative and clearly understand the needs and challenges of
their customers. Initiatives that have been announced in recent months include agricultural risk products that
cover farmers against the impact of natural disaster, facilities to pay premiums via mobile phones and
takaful. Another indicator of the potential for the non-life segment is that Kenya is one of only four
countries in Africa (the others being South Africa, Egypt and Uganda) in which global property and
casualty insurance giant AIG has an on-the-ground presence. Non life penetration exceeds 2%, which is a
high level for a country with Kenya's low per capita income.
To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit
http://www.reportstack.com/product/138463/kenya-insurance-report-q3-2013.html
Contact:
Roger Campbell
contactus@reportstack.com
Naperville
Illinois
United States
Ph: 888-789-6604
###