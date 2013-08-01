Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/01/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Kenya Insurance Report Q3 2013 market report to its offering

As of mid-2013, the key issues for Kenya's insurance sector are broadly the same as they were one or two

years previously. In essence, the involvement of leading multi-lateral finance institutions and South African

multinationals have more than compensated for a generally difficult business environment. Continued

strong growth in premiums and profits appears likely.

We remain of the view that Kenya's insurance sector is dynamic and resilient. Premiums in both major

segments were about 20% higher in 2012 than in 2011. Although insurance companies are small

organisations by most standards, they are innovative and clearly understand the needs and challenges of

their customers. Initiatives that have been announced in recent months include agricultural risk products that

cover farmers against the impact of natural disaster, facilities to pay premiums via mobile phones and

takaful. Another indicator of the potential for the non-life segment is that Kenya is one of only four

countries in Africa (the others being South Africa, Egypt and Uganda) in which global property and

casualty insurance giant AIG has an on-the-ground presence. Non life penetration exceeds 2%, which is a

high level for a country with Kenya's low per capita income.



