Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Kenya Renewables Report Q4 2013 market report to its offering
News that the African Development Bank has agreed a loan for the Lake Turkana wind farm supports are
underlying view of Kenya's renewables industry. We continue to believe that international financial
institutions and development banks will play a fundamental role across the entire renewables industry -
helping to alleviate some of the risks associated with project financing. As such, we have adopted a
cautiously optimistic outlook towards Kenya's renewables market, in particular the geothermal and wind
segments.
Kenya's energy policy reflects the country's desperate need to diversify its electricity mix away from
expensive oil and unreliable hydropower, as it intends to promote the development of renewable
technology. Owing to Kenya's geographical position over shifting tectonic plates, geothermal power is set to
play a fundamental part of the renewable expansion. Kenya is already Africa's largest producer of
geothermal power and the government aims to generate five gigawatts (GW) from geothermal sources by
2030.
To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit
http://www.reportstack.com/product/139699/kenya-renewables-report-q4-2013.html
Contact:
Roger Campbell
contactus@reportstack.com
Naperville
Illinois
United States
Ph: 888-789-6604
###