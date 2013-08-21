Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Kenya Renewables Report Q4 2013 market report to its offering

News that the African Development Bank has agreed a loan for the Lake Turkana wind farm supports are

underlying view of Kenya's renewables industry. We continue to believe that international financial

institutions and development banks will play a fundamental role across the entire renewables industry -

helping to alleviate some of the risks associated with project financing. As such, we have adopted a

cautiously optimistic outlook towards Kenya's renewables market, in particular the geothermal and wind

segments.

Kenya's energy policy reflects the country's desperate need to diversify its electricity mix away from

expensive oil and unreliable hydropower, as it intends to promote the development of renewable

technology. Owing to Kenya's geographical position over shifting tectonic plates, geothermal power is set to

play a fundamental part of the renewable expansion. Kenya is already Africa's largest producer of

geothermal power and the government aims to generate five gigawatts (GW) from geothermal sources by

2030.



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http://www.reportstack.com/product/139699/kenya-renewables-report-q4-2013.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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