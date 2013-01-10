"Kenya Telecommunications Report Q1 2013" Now Available at Fast Market Research

New Fixed Networks research report from Business Monitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/10/2013 -- BMI View: The Kenyan telecoms market is dynamic and developing rapidly, even by regional standards in Sub-Saharan Africa. It is a regional leader in terms of value-added services, most notably Safaricom's MPESA mobile banking service, which is a global leader. The rapid expansion of leased international bandwidth is also proving an important catalyst for data consumption. Meanwhile, the conventional mobile market still holds growth potential with penetration of just 68.9% in Q212. However, countering this positive outlook, and perhaps driving innovation, are low prices and regulatory uncertainty.
Key Data
¦ BMI calculates that the Kenyan mobile market expanded by 17.5% y-o-y to Q212, with Airtel, Orange and YU reporting growth in net additions. Safaricom was the only operator to report losses. ¦ New data from the regulator, the Communications Commission of Kenya (CCK), show a marked increase in broadband subscriptions (internet connections over 256Kbps) and leased international bandwidth for the second quarter running. The increase is partly due to the new submarine connections that Kenya has in operation. There were 726,802 broadband connections in the country at the end of Q212 according to the CCK. ¦ In the fixed-line telephony sector, subscribers continued to fall, hitting a low of 262,711 subscribers in Q212.
