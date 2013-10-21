Kenya Telecommunications Report Q4 2013 - New Market Report

New Fixed Networks research report from Business Monitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2013 -- Kenya's mobile operators will prioritise high value services over aggressive network expansion into underserved areas to improve their profit margins. This view is supported by the first ever quarterly contraction in the country's mobile market during Q113 following the deactivation of unregistered lines, a development that underscores sluggish new subscriber acquisition. We expect Orange's tower deal with Eaton to open the market for tower sharing services, which should benefit from operators' need to improve cost efficiencies.
Key Data
- Kenya's mobile market by 2.9% q-o-q in Q113.
- Mobile ARPU appreciated by 3.2% in Q113, consolidating on 7.8% y-o-y growth in 2012.
- The fixed-line sector contracted by 12% in Q113 and 18.7% in the 12 months to March 2013.
- The number of internet users in Kenya increased by 1.9% in Q113 and 38.9% in the 12 months to March 2013.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Risk/Reward Ratings
Kenya is ranked 10th on BMI's Q413 Sub-Saharan Africa telecoms Risk/Reward ratings, up from 11th in the previous quarter. The country scores above average in three out of the four categories on our ratings table. Kenya's mobile telecoms market is one of the most dynamic in the region, but is held back by low ARPUs in the mobile sector and limited network coverage in the fixed-line sector. Having grown by a robust 5.2% y-o-y during Q113, the Kenyan economy is set to expand by 5.7% for the year as whole, with private and public investment and consumption expected to perform strongly.
Key Trends & Developments
Independent tower firm Eaton Towers signed a tower management and leasing
deal with Telkom Kenya (Orange) in June 2013, the first tower deal in Kenya involving an independent tower firm. Kenya was arguably the largest mobile market in Sub-Saharan Africa yet to see the uptake of independent tower sharing services. However, the Eaton-Orange deal, which is in line with views expressed in previous BMI analysis, has changed that narrative. We expect this to be the first of many deals in the market, with Orange's rivals - Safaricom, Airtel, Yu and tier two fixed-wireless operators - likely to consider similar moves to take advantage of efficiency improvement opportunity it offers.
On July 23 2013 the Kenyan government announced the launch of a KHS257bn (US$2.89bn) National Broadband Strategy (NBS) which aims to extend affordable internet access to all Kenyans by 2017. BMI believes the establishment of a NBS will be massively beneficial to Kenya's development, creating the kind of cooperation necessary between the local and central governments, the telecoms regulator and telecoms operators to roll-out next generation fibre and mobile broadband networks in a cost and time efficient manner.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Fixed Networks research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Hong Kong Telecommunications Report Q4 2013
- Australia Telecommunications Report Q4 2013
- Chile Telecommunications Report Q4 2013
- Central America Telecommunications Report Q4 2013
- China Telecommunications Report Q4 2013
- Switzerland Telecommunications Report Q4 2013
- Venezuela Telecommunications Report Q4 2013
- Sri Lanka Telecommunications Report Q4 2013
- Colombia Telecommunications Report Q4 2013
- Argentina Telecommunications Report Q4 2013