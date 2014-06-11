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Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2014 -- BMI View: The bomb attacks in Nairobi and Mombasa in early May 2014 underline how precarious the short-term outlook for Kenyan tourism remains. BMI remains pessimistic on the outlook for tourism arrivals in 2014.
On May 4 2014, there were several bomb attacks in Kenya. There were explosions on two buses travelling on the outskirts of the capital Nairobi - leaving three people dead and at least 62 injured. In Mombasa, a grenade was thrown onto a bus - killing four and wounding 15, while a separate explosion on a beach near the Reef Hotel did not lead to any reported casualties .
These new bomb attacks act as a reminder that the security situation in Kenya is continuing to deteriorate. Although Kenya's Deputy President William Ruto has remained defiant, stating that the government will not recall its troops from Somalia until the Islamist group al-Shabaab has been defeated, the fact remains that armed groups seem able to carry out small-scale attacks seemingly at will.
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Against this deteriorating backdrop, world governments retain their advisories not to travel to parts of the country. The UK's Foreign and Commonwealth Office advises 'against all but essential travel to areas within 60km of the Kenya-Somali border; to Kiwayu and coastal areas north of Pate Island; to Garissa District; to the Eastleigh area of Nairobi; and to low-income areas of Nairobi, including all township or slum areas'. It also states quite clearly on its website that 'there is a high threat from terrorism, including kidnapping'.
The release of 2013 arrivals data fully supports BMI's downbeat stance on the Kenyan tourism sector. International tourist arrivals were down by 15.8%, to 1.49mn, with little suggesting a near-term turnaround in the outlook for the troubled sector at present.
Unsurprisingly, Tourism Secretary Phyllis Kandie attributed the fall in arrivals to the increasing instability within Kenya, as evidenced by the September 2013 Nairobi mall attack (and the more recent...
The Kenya Tourism Report has been researched at source and features Business Monitor International (BMI)'s independent assessment and forecasts for tourist expenditure; government expenditure on tourism; passenger arrivals and departures by mode of transport, reason for travel, origin and destination; and the accommodation market.
BMI's Kenya Tourism Report provides industry professionals and strategists, corporate analysts, associations, government departments and regulatory bodies with independent forecasts and competitive intelligence on the Kenyan tourism industry.
Key Benefits
- Benchmark BMI's independent tourism industry forecasts for Kenya to test other views - a key input for successful budgetary and planning in the Kenyan tourism market.
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