Keo Bun Looks to Raise $15,000 via Indiegogo to Create Shoplisto, a Mobile Platform to Recycle Books and Fashion

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2013 -- Shoplisto is an Android app that’s all set to take the world of mobile commerce by storm. Not only will users finally be able to recycle their used clothing and books and to purchase or swap from others who are doing the same, they will also be able to earn a ton of extra money in the process. However, most importantly, Shoplisto is about forming a community, both online and offline.



In addition, Shoplisto provides men and women with the ability to shop-till-they-drop by tapping into the ever-expanding eBay and Amazon catalog, so they can forget about running out of items of interest. What’s more, as part of their commitment to environmental friendliness, a portion of Shoplisto’s annual proceeds will be used to support Greenpeace and Friends of the Earth.



At present, the team has achieved six primary milestones:

- Designing 22 wireframe sequences,

- Coding the framework for Shoplisto’s graphical user interface.

- Coding the basic eBay backend catalog.

- Launched fashion, book, tech blogging campaign,

- Writing out technical specifications,

- Registered a domain name.



The funding goal of $15,000 will help Keo Bun hire a developer, set up a strong server to host the platform, list Shoplisto in Google Play, and implement top-notch service and support.



Indiegogo Page: http://bit.ly/18zchTN