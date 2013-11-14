Keppel Launches the Glades at Tanah Merah

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2013 -- Luxurious tropical living can be enjoyed at The Glades by Keppel. This new condominium is located at Singapore’s popular residential site, Tanah Merah. This luxury condo is a joint project of Keppel Land and China Vanke.



Tanah Merah is one of Singapore’s premiere residential locations. It is just a few steps away from the Tanah Merah MRT station. It is a short drive to Tampines Point and Century Square. Also nearby is the Changi Business Park and the soon to open Singapore 4th University.



Surrounding The Glades at Tanah Merah are many dining and shopping options. Some of the establishments around the area are the Beedok Market and Bedok Interchange for affordable foods; the seafood center, East Coast Centre; and the sophisticated Changi City Point.



The Glades brochure showcases all the condominium’s choice features including its 726 units of apartments of varying sizes and designs, from a single bedroom unit to a 4-bedroom dual key unit type. Developers expect it to become the top choice of most Singapore residents by mid-2016. The condominium is composed of 9 towers which sit on a 3.2 ha land.



It boasts of complete facilities and a few features that set The Glades apart from other residential condominiums in the area. It offers a clubhouse with complete facilities, a children’s playground, there is a function room apart from the dining pavilion, an adult and kid’s swimming pools, a water jet pool, and poolside barbecue. There are wellness stations, spa, and aqua-gyms. Sun decks are also provided.



Adding to the tranquil feel of the condo’s surroundings are the lush greens all around. A waterfall adds a serene environment in the midst of the busy city life. Residents can come home to a relaxing atmosphere after a hard day’s work. The nearby National Sailing Centre and the Tanah Merah Country Club also provide various activities for rest and recreation.



Those interested in living the luxe tropical life can visit the official website of The Glades for more information.