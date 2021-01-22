Keratin Bond Fusion Extensions Making Huge Comeback

Wilton Manors, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/22/2021 -- In the world of hair extensions there are multiple options to choose from these days. Different methods that have seen great popularity in recent years are tape ins, hand tied wefts, and beaded extensions. While each of these has pros and cons to them, the original method that was brought to the fore front of hairstyling in the late 90s and early 2000s was fusion extensions. Fusion extensions are irrefutably the best extensions available, capable of adding length, fullness, and custom colors to give anyone the hair of their dreams.



With fusion, a keratin bond that's used to connect the extensions to natural hair. Fusion extensions will last about three to four months, without a need for touchups in between. When it is time to replace them, the old are removed and all new hair is installed. Each individual strand is about the size of a rice grain and they are done in rows, which also makes them the most comfortable option for most clients when it comes to extensions.



Salon owner and extension specialist Autumn Markley stands behind fusions as the absolute top tier option for those looking to alter their tresses. "I always say that fusions extensions are like the "Rolls Royces" of extensions. They give the freedom to be able to wear hair in many different directions, create the styles they desire, while feeling light and secure. The quality, durability and lower maintenance of fusions extensions are some of the main reasons that people are returning to them in full force." She continues, "Spend a few quality hours in the chair to achieve a few months of virtually no maintenance, luxurious hair, or spend less time in the chair at the beginning and continue to return for move ups and reapplications every 6-8 weeks. People are finding their time to be more precious after all of the shut downs from Covid, and are looking for quality options that don't require all of the constant maintenance."



Even though short hair will certainly be on trend for 2021, hair extensions are also going to continue to be key players. Mermaid hair is still as popular as ever thanks to celebrities like Kim Kardashian-Wests' impossibly long hair. If someone who likes to play around with their look, there is no reason why they can't have shorter cuts and mermaid hair too! Extensions can help create those quick changes to stay on trend and give the agility to change both the cut and color throughout the year. For those interested in a quality hair salon in Fort Lauderdale, please visit Autumn Markley Hair Salon & Studio https://www.autumnmarkleysalon.com/



