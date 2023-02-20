Hyderabad, Telengana -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/20/2023 -- Overview:



A keratometer is a device used to measure the curvature of the cornea. It works by projecting a circular grid pattern onto the cornea and then measuring the reflection of the grid on the cornea. The measurement of the cornea's curvature is then used to diagnose and manage various corneal disorders such as astigmatism, keratoconus, and cataracts. The keratometers market offers a range of devices, including manual keratometers, automated keratometers, and topographers.



The keratometers market is a growing industry that offers a wide range of instruments used to measure the curvature of the cornea. The market has been growing significantly over the past few years due to the increasing prevalence of eye diseases, the growing awareness of vision care, and the increasing demand for advanced technology in the field of ophthalmology.



Market Size and Future Apprehension:



According to the most recent DataM Intelligence analysis, the worldwide "Keratometers Market" is expected to grow at CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period 2023-2030.



Market Dynamics:



Drivers:



The increasing prevalence of eye problems, as well as rising investments, funding, and awards, are driving the worldwide keratometers market. The rising prevalence of eye problems is likely to fuel growth throughout the forecast period.



According to the World Health Organization's report, approximately 2.2 billion people worldwide have near or distance vision impairment, of which approximately 1 billion cases of vision impairment can or could have been prevented, demonstrating the high burden of cases of vision impairment worldwide and the possibility of treatment, which is why there is a very high demand for diagnostics and therapeutics for diseases associated with vision impairment.



Restraints:



However, in undeveloped and developing nations, a lack of basic infrastructure for eye-related disorders is impeding overall market growth.



Market Segmentation:



Keratometers Market is Segmented By Type, Indication



By Type:



- Stationary Type Keratometers

- Portable Type Keratometers



By Indication:



- Hospitals

- Eye Clinics

- Others



Competitive Landscape:



The worldwide keratometers market is relatively competitive, with both local and multinational firms present. Some of the important companies that are contributing to the market's growth include



- Carl Zeiss AG

- Essilor

- Luneau

- Reichert Technologies

- NIDEK CO., LTD



The key players are pursuing various growth strategies, such as product launches, acquisitions, and partnerships, which are contributing to the market's worldwide expansion.



Regional Analysis:



In the near future, the North American area is projected to dominate the market. Investments, an increase in the number of eye illnesses, and research projects are all anticipated to drive market expansion. Pharmaceutical businesses in the United States spent around USD 83 billion on R&D in 2019, up from USD 50.7 billion in 2010. Furthermore, according to an article published in May 2021 titled "Cataract - Treatment of Adults," 69,463 cataract procedures were conducted in British Columbia in 2018/2019. In Canada, cataracts are the most prevalent cause of visual loss. Cataracts become more likely as you become older. Seventy-five percent of Canadians with cataracts are above the age of 60.



