Keratosis Pilaris Treatment Market Is Expected to Grow at High CAGR of 4.3% in 2022-2029

NeoStrata Company, Inc., located in Princeton, NJ, develops and markets a comprehensive range of clinically proven, dermatologist-developed skincare brands, including NeoStrata, Exuviance, CoverBlend, NeoCeuticals and NeoStrata Therapeutics. Polyhydroxy Acid technology is used in the company's innovative therapeutic and aesthetic dermatological solutions to fulfill the needs of all skin types. They're sold at consumer stores, doctors' clinics, and spas worldwide. Moreover, AHAs are advantageous in treating dermatological diseases and efficient in spurring prematurely aged or damaged skin to regenerate itself, revolutionizing the treatment of aging skin, according to the company's passion and vision.



Market Dynamics



Advancement in the treatment of Keratosis Pilaris is expected to drive market growth.



Chlorine dioxide compound is a great antibacterial and anti-inflammatory substance that is non-toxic to humans. It's a dangerous gas at high concentrations. Still, when it's dissolved in water and administered to human tissue, it's inactivated by an intracellular defense mechanism, so there are no adverse effects. In keratosis pilaris, it has been discovered to be an effective cleansing agent. Moreover, it functions as a keratolytic by neutralizing reactive oxygen molecules and destroying the intramolecular and intermolecular disulfide bonds that stabilize keratin. It only reacts with a few specific amino acids and does not oxidize lipids, carbohydrates, or other organic compounds. Cysteine, tyrosine, tryptophan, methionine, proline, hydroxyproline, and histidine are among the amino acids it reacts with, with cysteine, methionine, tyrosine, and tryptophan constituting the majority of its biologic action. Therefore, there is an increased demand for the treatment of Keratosis Pilaris. Thus, from the above statements, the market is expected to drive in the forecast period.



Complications associated with Keratosis Pilaris Treatment are expected to hamper the market growth.



Patients are often distressed about the cosmetic appearance of the condition. Scarring resulting from the patient rupturing the lesions traumatically is another problem that might occur. Lack of awareness about the importance of using the prescribed topical treatments and not manipulating the lesions are some factors the market is expected to hamper in the forecast period.



Industry Analysis



The keratosis pilaris treatment market provides in-depth analysis of the market based on various industry factors such as porter's five forces, supply chain analysis, reimbursement scenario, product innovation, pricing analysis, etc.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The COVID-19 pandemic has moderately impacted healthcare systems and the market. SARS-CoV-2-related cutaneous diseases have been on the rise all over the world. Maculopapular rash, vesicular rash, pseudo-chilblain, keratosis pilaris, and urticaria are the five most common patterns associated with these disorders. Moreover, due to limits on non-essential doctor visits and complete lockdown in most countries, diagnosis and treatment rates have decreased dramatically by 2020. In addition, the American Academy of Dermatology was in constant contact with dermatologists to limit the number of patients with non-urgent medical concerns, such as keratosis pilaris, who were allowed to visit.



Additionally, the pandemic interrupts the supply chain and process. Many companies will vary to other geographic regions to ensure that products remain available and protect their supply chain. Thus, from the above statements, the market got affected, and it is expected to gain traction quickly with the resumption of the economic activities.



Segment Analysis



Topical Exfoliates segment is expected to hold the largest market share in keratosis pilaris treatment market



The topical exfoliates segment is expected to dominate in 2021. The segment is beneficial because Keratosis pilaris normally disappears on its own over time. In the interim, you can improve the appearance of your skin using any of the many products available. If moisturizing and other self-care measures don't help, your doctor may prescribe medicated creams. For instance, Alpha hydroxy acid, lactic acid, salicylic acid, and urea-containing creams help loosen and eliminate dead skin cells. They also soften and hydrate dry skin. These creams (topical exfoliants) are available over-the-counter or with a prescription, depending on their intensity.



Moreover, the use of a medicated cream daily may help to improve the appearance of the skin. If you stop, though, the problem will return. Keratosis pilaris can linger for years, even after treatment. Thus, from the above statements, the market segment is expected to hold the largest market share in the forecast period.



Geographical Analysis



North America region holds the largest market share in the global keratosis pilaris Treatment market



In 2021, North America accounted for the highest revenue share. The increasing prevalence of Keratosis Pilaris, rising patient education among the population, advancement in the treatment of Keratosis Pilaris, high rate of adoption of solutions, increase in the number of patients with keratosis pilaris visiting the doctor, as well as new players are focusing on forming partnerships with pharmacies are some of the factors the market is expected to boost in the forecast period. For instance, The appropriate management of keratosis pilaris necessitates patient education. Patients must recognize that keratosis pilaris is a chronic illness with no cure. The physician should also inform the patient that the illness often improves without therapy over time and that treatments are purely cosmetic. Patients must understand that keratosis pilaris is frequently resistant to treatment methods.



Moreover, Keratosis pilaris causes discoloration, which can be improved with laser treatments. Laser treatments are performed by dermatologists who use a laser to target the skin. It's sometimes used to alleviate extreme inflammation and redness. It's not a cure, but it might help when creams and lotions aren't cutting it. This treatment requires numerous sessions to be effective. Thus, from the above statements, the North American region is expected to hold the largest market share in the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape



Major key players in the keratosis pilaris treatment market are Neostrata Company, Inc., SLMD Skincare, Galderma, Touch Skin Care, Nip + Fab, Neutrogena, Eucerin, AmLactin, CeraVe, First Aid Beauty.



