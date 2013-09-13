Kernali Creates Buzz with Announcement of Exclusive Collection for Farmington Hills Residents

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2013 -- Kerneli Portable Toilets has unveiled its latest 2013 collection of porta potties that is custom designed to give comfort in style. The new collection has been designed with the purpose of satisfying its Farmington Hills MI clients. A lot of buzz went around when the Company announced that it would be coming up with an exclusive collection meant for its Farmington Hills customers.



The media went into a frenzy trying to come up with reasons as to why a porta potty Company would invest on a small city. The Company finally broke its silence by stating that Farmington Hills was probably the only place in America where a major portion of events of any sort was always held outdoors. The place is known for its scenic beauty and fine weather throughout the year. Any event organizer can take the risk of planning an event without hoisting tents even during the rainy part of the year and 9 out of 10 people get it right.



Besides events of different sorts like outdoor construction, social events etc, there is a huge influx of campers from outside the city. As a matter of fact, camping and other outdoor activities like trekking etc have been a major source of income for the residents of Farmington Hills. It is no wonder, Portable Toilets Farmington Hills MI is one of the most flourishing businesses in the city. With so much of demand from the public, Kerneli though it only fair that the city should give visitors the best experience they could offer.



The new collection includes a wide range of portable toilets that is made to offer the highest level of comfort, easy to use facilities especially for campers and trekkers, luxury units with intricate designs, etc. The company has even announced that it takes special orders that can be custom made within a matter of days. To gather other details on portable toilets Farmington Hills MI please visit http://www.kerneli.org/potties/mi-portable-toilets/portable-toilets-in-farmington-hills-mi/



About Kerneli

Kerneli Portable toilets is one of the nation's largest and most popular portable toilets website. It has expanded its base to over almost all the cities and towns of the country.



Contact Media

Kerneli

Austin, TX

Email: info@kerneli.org

http://www.kerneli.org