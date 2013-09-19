Kerneli Double Checks Porta Potties to Be Rented out to Campers

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- Camping is a great way to let the kids have fun during the holidays and yet learn so much. There are different types of knowledgeable camping. Most parents worry about letting their kids live out in the woods even if it is just for a few weeks. Besides the lack of modern facilities that parents worry about, the main worry is about the unhygienic sanitary conditions. The direct exposure of feces to water, air and even the campers can cause deadly infection like cholera, hepatitis, etc.



Parents worry about getting their kids infected while camping out in the woods. Not many porta potty companies can be trusted these days. Most companies just rent out the porta potties and forget about it entirely. A portable toilets Wilkes-Barre PA company called Kerneli Portable Toilets has been turning things around in the porta potty business ever since it was first established in the year 2010. Although it has only been a few years, the dedication with which the company runs its business has gained the trust of most customers in Wilkes-Barre PA.



The company makes sure that their Kerneli porta potties do not spread any form of contaminated diseases to its customers. Every time a porta potty is used, it is cleaned thoroughly and checked for any signs of infection before it is rented out again. Any signs of leaking in the waste tank as well as the fresh water tank are immediately attended to. The company takes double precautions with their porta potties especially when they are rented out for camping purposes or any such event where the customer ha to use it for a stretch of a week or more.



Camping porta potties always come with tank indicators so that anytime the waste tank is full, the user will be notified. It also notifies the user if the fresh water runs out. To gather additional details regarding portable toilets Wilkes-Barre PA please pay a visit to http://www.kerneli.org/potties/pa-portable-toilets/portable-toilets-in-wilkes-barre-pa/



About Kerneli

Kerneli Portable toilets is one of the nation’s largest and most popular portable toilets website. It has expanded its base to over almost all the cities and towns of the country.



Contact Media

Kerneli

Austin, TX

Email: info@kerneli.org

http://www.kerneli.org