Kerneli Manufactures Porta Potties for Every Occasion

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- When portable toilets were first introduced into the market, they were quite big and somehow cumbersome. However, it was at least better than having to be outdoors without any access to sanitary facilities. These old model porta potties were quite heavy and needed to be carried by more than two well-built manual workers. Any slippage in the handling could cost the breakage of certain functionalities.



Today, things have changed to a great extend. The size and the weight of the portable toilets have decreased considerably. The modern day porta potty is small enough to be carried around by a single person. Thanks to all the hi tech development, the portable toilets have improved considerably over the years. Today, most of the portable toilets Saint Petersburg FL Companies have more than a hundred models of the most advanced sanitary units.



These porta potties are designed with the purpose to fulfill every comfort and luxury that only the finest hotels can offer. Before these porta potties were invented, people could not host outdoor events as much as they wanted because of lack of sanitary facilities. Beautiful natural sceneries could not be taken advantage of because of the fact that people could not provide proper facilities at these locations since they were far away from civilization.



Today, parks and recreational areas cannot do without portable toilets. Kerneli is probably one of the highest suppliers of portable toilets in Saint Petersburg FL. This Company has just about any model that fits even the fussiest client. Each porta potties model is made for a certain purpose and occasion. Porta potties made for construction sites are one of the sturdiest of all. They are specifically made to provide the utmost comfort and have no unnecessary frills attached. They are very well sanitized and are made to withstand any force or weather. To obtain further information on portable toilets Saint Petersburg FL kindly visit http://www.kerneli.org/potties/fl-portable-toilets/portable-toilets-in-saint-petersburg-fl/



About Kerneli

Kerneli Portable toilets is one of the nation’s largest and most popular portable toilets website. It has expanded its base to over almost all the cities and towns of the country.



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Kerneli

Austin, TX

Email: info@kerneli.org

http://www.kerneli.org