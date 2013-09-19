Kerneli Offers Additional Porta Potty Features for Free

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- Portable toilets are indispensible while hosting any form of outdoor events. Whether it is a sports event, a picnic, parks, construction site, of special outdoor event, they all need one thing – portable toilets. These are nothing but temporary toilets that come with all the facilities of a modern toilet that you get at home. They are be installed anywhere outdoors and can be shifted around. However, installing these porta potties and shifting them should be strictly left in the hands of the professionals. These hi tech sanitary units are sophisticated and a little shift by the untrained hands could cause more damage than is welcome.



These portable toilets are made of lightweight yet very sturdy plastic coverings. The plastic does not melt or lose its shape even when kept under the sun for an extended period of time. It is designed to be light enough for portability and sturdy enough to withstand any natural calamity. These sanitary units are first dismantled to a certain extend and then carried around to the installation spot. The portable toilets Texas City TX companies probably houses the maximum number of porta potties than any other town.



These porta potties have been given different names, each a slight variation from the other. Ever since it was first introduced into the market back in the 1960s, the number of porta potty models has increased each year. The names and models vary from P Potties to kybo to portable restrooms. These porta potty models can be small enough to be carried around by a single person while travelling outdoors while the deluxe units are big enough to be mistaken for trailers. These luxury sanitary units come with an endless number of hi tech facilities that it is much better than a middle class home bathroom.



Customers can also custom adjust their own port potties by asking for additional features which the particular porta potty company will be more than happy to offer with additional charges. To gather more details about portable toilets Texas City TX please visit http://www.kerneli.org/potties/tx-portable-toilets/portable-toilets-in-tx-city-tx/



About Kerneli

Kerneli Portable toilets is one of the nation’s largest and most popular portable toilets website. It has expanded its base to over almost all the cities and towns of the country.



Contact Media

Kerneli

Austin, TX

Email: info@kerneli.org

http://www.kerneli.org