Kerneli Porta Potties Designed to Create a Clean Environment

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- When portable toilets were first introduced into the market, it posed its greatest benefit in this portability. Back then, hygiene was never really a problem. People had no choice but to endure the leaking waste tanks and neglected toilet conditions because it was better than no toilet at all. Today, things are completely different. With the increasing number of successful porta potty companies coming up, the competition has just turned up a couple of notch higher.



Kerneli is a Fresno CA portable toilets company that has been serving its residents with dedication for the past few years ever since it was established. The Kerneli portable toilets are known for the level of comfort it gives to its clients. These Kerneli toilets are specifically designed to replicate all of the comforts that a home toilet offers. With an interior size just enough to fit an average sized adult, nothing beats the comfort of a kerneli portable toilet. Even the cheapest portable toilet at Kerneli is well stocked with the best quality anti bacterial hand dispenser and paper towels. The employees make sure that no client shall compromise on the cleanliness of the porta toilets no matter how low the price.



The Kerneli toilets are designed to resist any form of clogs or leakage. It does not over flow or leak neither is the tank prone to any form of rust. All tanks, especially the fresh water tank is periodically checked to make sure the inside of the tank has not rusted or that any unwanted foreign body is present that could cause contamination of the water. Without the plumbing features, the toilets do not clog or over flow. It provides for excellent sanitation facilities for any form of outdoor events especially at construction sites or otherwise. Porta potty has definitely led to better environment and hence better living conditions. To gather more details regarding portable toilets Fresno CA kindly pay a visit to http://www.kerneli.org/potties/ca-portable-toilets/portable-toilets-in-fresno-ca/



About Kerneli

Kerneli Portable toilets is one of the nation’s largest and most popular portable toilets website. It has expanded its base to over almost all the cities and towns of the country.



Contact Media



Kerneli

Austin, TX

Email: info@kerneli.org

http://www.kerneli.org