Kerneli Portable Toilets Encourages Customers to Insist on Extra Features

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- Renting or buying portable toilets is not an everyday phenomenon. It is no something that the average human being does on a daily basis. People know about porta potties only when they are planning an outdoor event or are embarking on some outdoor activity like camping or trekking.



Since most of the customers at the porta potty shops are new and have absolutely no idea about they are looking for, many do not ask for extra features. The truth is, most of the portable toilet Merced CA companies offer extra features. However, the customer has to ask for it. It is like the unannounced free gift that only the ones who ask for it gets. If you ask, no company shall refuse. When the customer knows what and how to ask for extra features, the makes the experience of shopping or renting of portable toilets much more enjoyable. The extra features include toilet papers, anti bacterial hand dispensers, hand towels, etc. The Kerneli Portable Toilets however makes it a point that all porta potty units are well equipped with these freebies even without the customer asking for it. The purpose of the company is not just to provide for portable toilets but to provide the most hygienic sanitary units. Every year the company emerges as the most sanitized porta potty system in Merced.



The Kerneli offers additional features like fresh flowers and perfumes. These are offered at the request of the clients. The company also warmly takes all specific orders from clients like taking care to put only the specific perfume or flower that the client asked for. Additional new ideas are always welcome at the Kerneli so that it will help them serve the customers better. Every year, customer feedback and suggestions are discussed at the office and then out to practice. To find further details regarding portable toilets Merced CA kindly pay a visit to http://www.kerneli.org/potties/ca-portable-toilets/portable-toilets-in-merced-ca/



About Kerneli

Kerneli Portable toilets is one of the nation’s largest and most popular portable toilets website. It has expanded its base to over almost all the cities and towns of the country.



Contact Media

Kerneli

Austin, TX

Email: info@kerneli.org

http://www.kerneli.org