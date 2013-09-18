Kerneli Portable Toilets Repeatedly Voted Top Customer's Choice

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2013 -- Today, the porta potty industry stands as one of the most lucrative industries in the country. Many times, it has been called as the ‘underdog’ business because nobody ever talks about it in the open yet all outdoor events needs a sufficient supply of the best portable toilets. In Des Plaines IL, Kerneli has proven to be one of the most trusted suppliers of porta potties. With the level of dedication and the punctuality with which Kerneli employees deals business, it is no wonder the company has been repeated voted as the top customer favorite among the residents of Des Plaines.



Any decent Des Plaines IL portable toilets company is well backed by sufficient supply of toilet units, service personnel like consultants, staff, technicians and drivers, and ready to use service vehicles. Normally, the porta potty companies serve about fifty toilet units per working day. The waste is properly disposed off at the sewage disposal unit. Most of the porta potty headquarters are located near the vicinity of the disposal sites.



Once the porta potties are used, the waste is already pumped into the large service tank. The service trunk has two large chambers. One chamber is used to store the waste from the used porta potties. The other chamber is used to store fresh water so that it is used to clean and sanitize the used porta potties. All the used porta potties are hand cleaned by the service personnel with brush and then towel dried. Any minor or major repairing are promptly looked into and fixed. Even the anti bacterial dispensers and toilet paper towel stocks are properly replenished.



Providing portable toilets is not the only purpose of Kerneli. They go out of their way to replicate all the comfort and luxury of a home toilet in their wide range of porta potty designs. To gather more details regarding portable toilets Des Plaines IL kindly head to http://www.kerneli.org/potties/il-portable-toilets/portable-toilets-in-des-plaines-il/



About Kerneli

Kerneli Portable toilets is one of the nation’s largest and most popular portable toilets website. It has expanded its base to over almost all the cities and towns of the country.



Contact Media

Kerneli

Austin, TX

Email: info@kerneli.org

http://www.kerneli.org