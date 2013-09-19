Kerneli Portable Toilets Unveil Environment Friendly Sanitary Units

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- Porta potties have become a very important part of our modern life. The modern man is surrounded by all the hi tech comforts that he has created for his own use. Having lived in so much of luxury and comfort on a daily basis, it is near impossible for the average human being to live without it even for a day. Humanity has become so dependent on comfort so much so that he has decided to take the comfort even when out with nature. This is how man has come up with the ingenious idea of making a portable toilet which he can take anywhere he wants.



Today, outdoor events are just as comfortable and luxurious as indoor events. The only difference is the change of setting. The one in the lap of nature while the latter under the security of four man-made walls. The portable toilets Folsom CA companies have come up with the most innovative designs that are intended to provide even better comfort than the home toilets that we so covet. The Kerneli Portable Toilet Company has recently unveiled their newest portable Toilet that has an array of amazing facilities. In the wake of all the threat to the environment, this line of portable toilets is run on solar energy. Since they are going to be installed outdoors all the time, the toilets will never run out of energy. The standard portable toilet is run by electricity and creates a lot of complication.



These portable toilets are also packed with maximum ventilation so that the fresh air from the outside enters the interior of the toilet and one enjoys all the goodness of being out in nature even when inside the toilet. Although the sanitary units are just about enough to fit only a single person, the ventilation gives one the feeling of being in a spacious toilet. To acquire further information regarding portable toilets Folsom CA please pay a quick visit to http://www.kerneli.org/potties/ca-portable-toilets/portable-toilets-in-folsom-ca/



About Kerneli

Kerneli Portable toilets is one of the nation’s largest and most popular portable toilets website. It has expanded its base to over almost all the cities and towns of the country.



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Kerneli

Austin, TX

Email: info@kerneli.org

http://www.kerneli.org