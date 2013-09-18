Kerneli Portable Toilets Voted One of the Most Hygienic by Ames Residents

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2013 -- Kerneli has been one of the leading portable toilet suppliers in Ames IA over the past couple of years. The wide range of porta potty models satisfies just about every demand, need, taste and occasion. Whether it is the camper, the trekker, the outdoor social event or the heavy-duty construction site, there is just about enough for everyone.



Normally, a standard portable toilet at Kerneli’s would include a toilet seat and a urinal. As a complimentary the company supplies all its standard porta toilets with sufficient toilet papers and anti bacterial hand dispensers. It is made up of sturdy plastic that can withstand any weather. The toilets come in every imaginable shade of color. Normally, it is three by seven feet tall, which is just about enough to comfortably fit a normal sized adult. The Ames IA portable toilets have been supplying the best quality toilets so far.



The toilet is properly ventilated to allow free movement of air. It also has a stovepipe vent available for the holding tank. All kerneli portable toilets are leak proof with properly sealed waste tank and water tank. The toilets are never rented out if the locks are not working smoothly. Since porta toilets are usually meant for outdoor social events, sufficient amount of disinfectants are used to keep any kind of infection under control. As a matter of fact, Kerneli customers have never reported of any kind of infection unlike the other porta potty companies.



Today, the porta potty industry has proven itself to be one of the most lucrative industries in the country with an annual turnover of over 1.5 million dollars. Kerneli Portable Toilets runs a well-established office in Ames IA with a well-connected network of technicians, drivers, sufficient fleet of service vehicles, and a well-connected central headquarter. The proper co-ordination and dedication of all these has lead to a successfully run business. To gather additional details about portable toilets Ames IA please pay a visit to http://www.kerneli.org/potties/ia-portable-toilets/portable-toilets-in-ames-ia/



About Kerneli

Kerneli Portable toilets is one of the nation’s largest and most popular portable toilets website. It has expanded its base to over almost all the cities and towns of the country.



Contact Media

Kerneli

Austin, TX

Email: info@kerneli.org

http://www.kerneli.org