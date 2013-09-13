Kerneli Portable Toilets Voted Top Customer Favorite by Bartlett Customers

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2013 -- Outdoor event planning is not something people do very often. A lot of planning is new especially when it comes to deciding how to hire porta potties. Portable toilets are very important for any outdoor event especially if the event is hosted where there is no visible human habitation around. The Kerneli Portable Toilets have been serving its Bartlett IL customers for the past couple of years.



The major reason why this company has continued to rank as the top customer favorite is because of its dedication to its customer needs and concerns. The company assists many clients who are new to hiring porta potties. The free expert consultancy at the Kerneli office is ready and available at any time to entertain all customer concerns when it comes to porta potties. The company makes sure that special requests are always taken care of all the time.



With the wide level of experience, this Kerneli Portable Toilets Bartlett IL has managed to assist clients with hiring the specific number of porta toilets needed for their event. The consultancy also helps clients to decide what model of port potty will be perfect for the kind of guests they are entertaining. Most porta potty companies try to take advantage of such beginner clients and make them hire more than they need and the most expensive porta potties that they can afford. Most customers end up paying more than they need to.



The transparency with which Kerneli employees deal business with its clients has won them their trust over the years. Today, a major bulk of the Bartlett event managers and camp organizers are permanent customers of the Kerneli's. It has been reported that most porta potty companies sell their luxury sanitary units to new customers who depend on their consultancy. As for kerneli's, these luxury deluxe units are rented out or sold only with full consent of the new clients. To get additional details about portable toilets Bartlett IL kindly visit http://www.kerneli.org/potties/il-portable-toilets/portable-toilets-in-bartlett-il/



About Kerneli

Kerneli Portable toilets is one of the nation's largest and most popular portable toilets website. It has expanded its base to over almost all the cities and towns of the country.



Contact Media

Kerneli

Austin, TX

Email: info@kerneli.org

http://www.kerneli.org