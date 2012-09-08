Kerrville Christian School Launches New Site to Promote Covenant Academy Christian School

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/08/2012 -- Leading Kerrville Christian school Covenant Academy unveils new website to spread awareness to parents and communities regarding the value of Christ centered education. The new website encourages academic excellence hand in hand with biblical values and morals for well rounded development.



Leading Kerrville Christian school Covenant Academy launches new website today to capture more awareness and spread the word on the value of giving children education using the scriptural approach. The school aims to infuse a biblical worldview into the students and families in every aspect of their school experience, promoting a very spiritual, personal, and well rounded approach to learning.



The new website at CovenantAcademy.org highlights the unique educational experience offered by the Kerrville Christian school. It is the kind that caters to each student individually to bring out the best in them and let their God given talents shine. The website describes it, “The Covenant experience transcends well beyond the walls of this school, into the community and beyond. It is impossible to reduce to words and pictures the impact this school has on its students, parents, grandparents and community. We have designed this site to provide you with a glimpse into Covenant Academy and the beliefs we were founded upon.”



The Covenant Academy has been around since 2005 in a different name, started by board members Mike and Judy Carpenter. Judy shares, “I started Impact Christian Academy in 2005 and it started with only kindergarten at that time and the parents wanted to start a first grade and at that time we planned on doing it. First to third, the rooms were built, but our church just expanded so quickly that we had to put it off. We were only going to add a grade a year and we had the parents ask to please grow faster than that and we just started praying for it and God just brought everything around in a miraculous way so we started Covenant Academy Kerrville Christian schools this year.”



“You can tell that the heart of this school begins at the board and runs down to the teachers and to the staff and to the children and there is just this one heart, one goal mission here that is just phenomenal,” explains Courtney Barton, another board member. She adds, “Our desire is that these children would reflect the Christ body that they come from. Every denomination, every socioeconomic background, and that it would just be this beautiful tapestry of children who all have one singular goal in mind and that is to live their lives for Christ. So we get to see these kids find out who their identity is in Christ, it’s exciting.”



The new website also reflect the core values of the Kerrville Christian schools, which is quite distinct in comparison to the regular school. At the core of the school is a biblical worldview where students and families are assisted by the school in every aspect of the learning experience. The entire faculty, staff, and community of Covenant Academy are also committed to a Christ centered holistic experience for every child and guides them in pursuing lifelong learning. The result of this Kerrville Christian school education is authentic leaders for Christ who have excellence in academics hand-in-hand with Biblical values and morals.



