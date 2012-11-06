Keryx Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KERX) Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/06/2012 -- An investigation on behalf of investors of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KERX) shares over potential securities laws violations by Keryx Biopharmaceuticals and certain of its directors and officers in connection certain financial statements was announced.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KERX) concerning whether a series of statements by Keryx Biopharmaceuticals regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KERX) grew from as low as $0.124 per share in March 2009 to as high as $5.69 per share in May 2010.



On April 2, 2012, before the market opened, Keryx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KERX) reported that the Phase 3 "X-PECT" clinical trial evaluating perifosine (KRX-0401) + capecitabine (Xeloda) in patients with refractory advanced colorectal cancer did not meet the primary endpoint of improving overall survival versus capecitabine + placebo.



Shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KERX) dropped from $4.98 per share on Friday, March 30, 2012, to $1.74 per share on Monday, April 2, 2012 and continued to decline to as low as $1.28 per share on April 18, 2012.



On November 5, 2012, NASDAQ:KERX shares closed at $2.45 per share, less than half its current 52 week High.



