KES Providing Affordable Executive Suites in Knoxville

Knoxville, TN -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/27/2013 -- Knoxville Executive Suites, the most reliable dealer of office space in Knoxville, is now providing the best affordable executive suites in Knoxville, for both short and long terms. The renowned business center offers configurable executive suites in Knoxville with the various utilities and commodities that are required to run a business.



A spokesperson from KES explained about their short and long term office rental services. About short-term office lease in Knoxville, he states, “Short-term lease choices come with all the amenities of a long-term lease without the initial commitment. It also provides a period of time (short-term) to see if your business will grow. At the end of your short-term lease you are given the option for a long-term lease as well as a larger office. We even offer a month-to-month option for up to four months to give you the opportunity to try our offices on for size.”



He continues explaining about office for rent in Knoxville while focusing on the term ‘long term’, “We define long-term office leases as those that last over a year. We have found that numerous types of companies find long-term office rental with Knoxville Executive Suites a perfect fit for their business needs.”



KES also offers virtual office space in Knoxville, especially for those people who do not want to spend money on a full-time office. The virtual office spaces are available in various packages and are a suitable choice for affordable office rent in Knoxville.



About KES

Knoxville Executive Suites, KES, is a shared-resource, office business center meeting the short and long-term needs of a variety of professionals. We provide everything a small business or a satellite office of a larger company needs to present a professional corporate image without capital investment and long-term commitments. As a client at Knoxville Executive Suites, you have the flexibility to choose only the services you need, so you can operate on a conservative budget, or you can take full advantage of an experienced staff to handle all of your day-to-day business needs.



To know more, please visit http://www.kesinc.com



Address:

Knoxville Executive Suites,

9111 Cross Park Drive,

Suite D-200,

Knoxville, TN 37923