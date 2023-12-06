NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/06/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Ketchup Market Insights, to 2028" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Ketchup market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



The Ketchup Market report covers extensive analysis of the key market players, along with their business overview, expansion plans, and strategies. The key players studied in the report include: Nestle (Switzerland), ConAgra Foods (United States), Del Monte Foods (United States), Kraft Heinz (United States), Hindustan Unilever (India), General Mills (United States), Annie's Homegrown (United States), Bolton Group (Italy), Mutti (Italy), Campbell Soup Company (United States).



Definition: Ketchup is a savory sauce used as both a meal condiment as well as an ingredient. The tomato ketchup is the best known type of ketchup. Moreover, the ketchup is used as a dressing or table condiment to be consumed with chips, burgers, etc. and is cold never heated as a rule. The global ketchup market is expected to witness a high growth over forecast period owing to changing dietary habits, inclination towards western lifestyle & culture, and augmented consumption of exotic flavours of ketchup. However, the presence of various ketchup alternatives in the market and low consumption of foods containing sugar are the factors hampering the market growth.



The following fragment talks about the Ketchup market types, applications, End-Users, Deployment model etc. A thorough analysis of Ketchup Market Segmentation: by Type (Tomato Ketchup, Mushroom Ketchup, Mustard Ketchup, Fruit & Nut Ketchup, Other), Distribution Channel (Specialty Stores, Online Stores, Super and Hyper Markets, Other), End User (Food Services, Household customers, Other)



Ketchup Market Growth Opportunities:

- Rising Adoption of Western Lifestyle and Culture

- Increase in Demand from Emerging Economies



Ketchup Market Drivers:

- Increasing Demand for Healthier Ketchup Varieties

- Augmented Inclination towards Exotic Flavors of Ketchup



Ketchup Market Trends:

- The Rising Demand for Organic Ketchup

- Changing Life Style Along With Eating Habits



Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2022, Del Monte Foods, Inc. concluded the acquisition of Kitchen Basics®, a renowned range of convenient stocks and broths previously owned by McCormick & Company. As Del Monte expands its national retail footprint in this category, Kitchen Basics® will become a valuable addition to the company's brand portfolio.

In February 2022, Kraft Heinz Company and Google revealed a fresh strategic partnership, designed to bolster Kraft Heinz's unwavering commitment to comprehending its consumers and providing them with the products, experiences, and news they desire the most. Through this multi-year collaboration, Kraft Heinz will leverage Google Cloud's data and analytics technologies to gain valuable insights. Additionally, the partnership will enhance Kraft Heinz's full-funnel marketing strategy by utilizing Google Ads, facilitating the company's digital transformation as consumer behavior continues to evolve in the online space.



