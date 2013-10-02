Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/02/2013 -- Finding a way to lose weight fast to protect oneself from the advanced stages of cancer may not be the first priority for dieters, but with newly released statistics directly linking weight gain and obesity with stages of cancer and cancer deaths, many people in Detroit may now begin searching for an effective keto diet. Diet Doc understands that most of their clients are interested in being able to lose weight fast for aesthetic reasons and the Diet Doc team is dedicated to helping those clients achieve a slimmer, sexier figure. However, in addition to improving the patient’s appearance, Diet Doc is also committed to offering an improved, weight-related quality of life through their keto diet programs.



In an article from Yahoo! Health, authors considered ten ways to reduce the risk for advanced stages of cancer and cancer death. Within their article, authors directed readers’ attention to a statistic from the American Cancer Society indicating that being overweight or obese accounts for 20% of all cancer deaths among women and 14% among men. For women, being able to lose weight fast improves the body’s production of hormones that may protect them from advanced stages of cancers like breast, endometrial and ovarian cancers. And, for men and women, gaining even a small amount of weight after the age of thirty can increase the risk for developing breast, pancreatic, cervical and other advanced stages of cancer. Fortunately, Diet Doc’s keto diet plans offer their clients an easy, preventative solution for being able to lose weight fast and avoiding these health risks. Their keto diets have successfully helped thousands of patients across the United States, including patients in the Detroit area, lose weight fast and eliminate many weight-related diseases and illnesses.



While the keto diet process was initially designed to treat those suffering from seizures, researchers quickly identified its benefits for being able to help people lose weight fast. By encouraging patients to consume a diet high in lean meats, while eliminating processed carbohydrates from their usual diet plan, their bodies lose their main source of fuel and must seek out another source for energy. Without a constant supply of carbohydrates, patients’ bodies begin burning stored fat, fat from the stomach, thighs and underarms, for energy and patients are able to lose weight fast while reducing their risk for weight-related disease and advanced stages of cancer.



To assist patients during their program, Diet Doc’s team of physicians, nurses and certified nutritionists offer clients unlimited client consultations, six days per week. The team understands that patients may have questions about their keto diet plan or simply need support and guidance throughout this life-changing journey and remain available to provide answers and encouragement. They also consistently monitor patient progress to ensure that their clients are losing weight quickly and, most importantly, safely.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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