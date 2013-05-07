Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2013 -- Ketones are formed when glycogen stores in the liver have run out. Ketosis is a condition in which levels of ketones (ketone bodies) in the blood are elevated. Ketones are small carbon fragments that are the fuel created by the breakdown of fat stores. Thus, as the patient loses weight, progress and internal bodily balance can be measured by the amount of ketones found in the urine. During a keto diet, the dieter usually experiences less hunger, despite lower caloric intake, due to willingness of the body to access stored fat during ketosis. During a keto diet, patients consume much fewer carbohydrates, so the body transitions from using carbs as fuel to burning trapped fat stores instead. The result is the often overwhelming ability of the body to release trapped fat deposits in the most troubling areas like thighs, belly, underarms, and hips.



Diet Doc’s prescription hCG diet plans utilize the combination of a low calorie, low carbohydrate diet and prescription hCG treatments to produce fast weight loss. The company’s expert weight loss physicians design an individualized nutrition and treatment plan for each patient, created with the goal of naturally allowing the body to enter ketosis and begin burning fat quickly. Each hCG diet, while designed around individual patient needs, is founded on the same basic dieting principles that make the keto diet so effective. Patients consume no more than 1250 calories daily, while taking pure prescription hCG treatments, forcing the body to more heavily rely on the calories that have been stored away for years, trapped in unhealthy body fat. The Diet Doc hCG diet routinely produces weight loss of over one pound daily, rendering it the most effective, non-invasive method to lose weight fast.



While actively participating in a keto diet, it is important to measure the amount of ketones being released into the body. Keto diet testing strips are included in every Diet Doc hCG diet kit. Patients receive simple yet accurate testing strips that register the amount of ketones found in the urine during dieting. With constant monitoring, patients remain safely in the ideal ketogenic range for optimal weight loss. A Diet Doc weight loss coach will contact patients weekly to ensure proper guidance and to alter the diet plan if necessary, ensuring the utmost safety of all patients. It is important to measure ketosis because patients must remain within optimal ketogenic range to avoid possible side effects. Diet Doc’s staff is in constant contact with each patient throughout their keto diet, either via the scheduled weekly meeting or if patients have questions or concerns and desire to contact the company immediately. The Diet Doc team is available six days out of the week for unlimited consultations and assistance.



The balance of vitamins, minerals, and micronutrients in Diet Doc’s nutrition plans allows patients on the company’s hCG diet to continue to lose weight for months at a time without having to worry about malnutrition. Traditional hCG diet plans must utilize a resting period between cycles of either 23 or 40 days, due to the extremely low caloric intake and lack of an adequate nutrition plan. Diet Doc’s hCG diet plans not only allow for more caloric intake without compromising results, but allow patients to receive enough nutrition to remain on the diet plan indefinitely until all desired results have been achieved, free from hunger and more importantly, free from harmful side effects.



