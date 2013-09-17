Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2013 -- With the unlimited availability of fast weight loss programs accessible to Los Angeles dieters, many people still struggling to shed unwanted weight have become confused and frustrated trying to find a program that works for them. With this principle in mind, Diet Doc created their exclusive keto diet plans that actually teach the patient’s body how to burn excess body fat for fuel in a way that is right for each patient’s needs. This personalized approach to weight loss allows for an easier, faster and more comfortable transition to a healthier, slimmer figure.



Patients who have tried programs like those advertised on television may see initial weight loss results but, because these programs only offer short term solutions, many clients have not acquired the skills for weight maintenance; most will be unable to sustain their weight over time. Once patients discover Diet Doc’s keto diet program, they will speak with a specially trained Diet Doc physician about their health and medical history in order to identify any internal imbalances or improperly functioning organs that could be contributing to weight gain. This is an important step that many fad diets like those with celebrity endorsements may not take into consideration and could be the patient’s key to faster, longer lasting weight loss. Depending on the client’s specific needs, the physician will recommend and prescribe natural fat burning supplements that can be ordered over the phone or the internet, in the privacy of the patient’s own home. Diet Doc recognizes that many of their clients may not want to struggle through a potentially embarrassing face-to-face meeting with a physician, and have thus designed their keto diet plans to make sure that each and every patient would have access to the medical care they desire without any discomfort or unease.



Combining medically supervised fat burning supplements with healthy diet foods has made Diet Doc programs the nation’s leader in this type of weight loss, with clients experiencing more success than with programs like those on television. Their natural supplements work seamlessly with the patient’s personalized meal and snack plan to lead the patient easily into a state of ketosis where their body will begin burning fat for fuel. Because of the availability of unhealthy, processed foods, today’s population has become accustomed to consuming extreme amounts of refined carbohydrates, which the body burns for fuel. Diet Doc’s keto diet plans eliminate this excessive consumption of carbohydrates and, through their highly trained certified nutritionists, teach patients which foods are low in carbohydrates and will encourage the body to burn excess fat for fuel instead. Acquiring these skills will allow patients to sustain their weight over time, something programs like those on television have been unable to achieve.



Diet Doc also understands that many of their Los Angeles clients, and clients all across the United States, may not have the time or money necessary to travel to a local weight loss clinic to receive the guidance and encouragement that they need. While programs like those on television do offer some support groups, most clients discover that these groups may be time consuming or embarrassing, and stop going. Diet Doc’s keto diet plans come with unlimited access, six days per week, to their team of weight management professionals who make themselves available to answer questions about the keto diet program, to monitor patient progress or to simply provide the support and motivation that many clients find helpful throughout this life-changing journey.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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