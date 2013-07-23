Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Ketoconazole (Dermatophytic Onychomycosis) - Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022 market report to its offering

Ketoconazole (Dermatophytic Onychomycosis) - Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022



The publisher has released its new PharmaPoint Drug Evaluation report, Ketoconazole (Dermatophytic Onychomycosis) - Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022. Dermatophytic onychomycosis (DO) is characterized as being a fungal infection of the nail. Infection can involve the nail unit (nail matrix, nail bed, or nail plate). DO isnt considered life-threatening, however can cause patients to experience discomfort, pain, and may cause physical and occupational limitations. DO patients can be identified as having thick or brittle nails along with discoloration (white and opaque). Physicians currently use direct microscopy and fungal culture tests to ensure correct diagnosis and treatment are achieved. Risk factors such as advanced age, pre-existing diabetes, or immunocompromised systems can increase the incidence of DO in patients. Current therapies consist of generics that offer substantial efficacy but sub-par safety profiles. A new wave of therapies is expected to offer topical options for patients who are unable to withstand existing generic options. These therapies are also expected to drive an increase in total drug treatment rates in the US market.



Ketoconazole was introduced in the 1980s as a broad-spectrum imidazole-based antifungal. Ketoconazole was initially marketed as Nizoral by Janssen Pharmaceuticals, but has since lost patent protection and is produced in generic form. The oral therapy requires a long treatment regimen, which can result in stronger efficacy. Moreover, as a fungistatic therapy, the lengthy treatment duration often requires the nail to grow out in order to achieve a mycological cure. The mediocre safety profile associated with ketoconazole has relegated this drug to second-line therapy status, while high-prescribing physicians choose higher-efficacy treatments, such as terbinafine and itraconazole, for most patients, as noted from primary research.



