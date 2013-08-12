Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- Ketosis is a state in which ketones become elevated in the bloodstream, forcing the body to burn old, trapped and stored fat. Diet Doc prepares patient specific hCG diet plans, allowing the dieter to naturally enter this state of optimal fat burning potential, called the ketogenic diet, and lose weight fast and safely.



When the body transitions into ketosis during a diet, ketones, small carbon fragments, are created by the breakdown of fat stores and can be measured in the urine. Even though dieters are consuming fewer calories during a ketogenic diet, patients typically experience less hunger because the body is releasing this old trapped fat into the bloodstream and burning as its primary energy source.



Diet Doc’s prescription hCG diet plans utilize the combination of a low calorie, high protein, low carbohydrate diet, and prescription hCG treatments to produce natural, safe and fast weight loss. The company’s certified nutritionists individually design an hCG diet plan that is tailor made for each patient, specific to each person’s medical history, nutritional needs and lifestyle, and created with the goal of naturally allowing the body to enter ketosis and begin burning fat quickly with the ketogenic diet. Each hCG diet, while designed around individual patient needs, is founded on the same basic dieting principles, which is what makes the ketogenic diet so effective. Patients consume no more than 1250 calories daily, while taking medically supervised pure prescription hCG treatments, naturally signaling the body to more heavily rely on the calories that have been stored away for years, trapped in unhealthy body fat. Patients nationwide are labeling Diet Doc’s hCG diet the most effective, non-invasive method to lose weight fast.



While following a ketogenic diet, it is important to measure the amount of ketones being released into the body because patients must remain within optimal ketogenic range to continue experiencing results. Diet Doc provides each patient with simple, yet accurate, testing strips that register the amount of ketones found in the urine during dieting. With constant monitoring, patients remain safely in the ideal ketogenic range for optimal weight loss. A Diet Doc weight loss coach will contact patients weekly to ensure proper guidance and to alter the hCG diet plan if necessary, ensuring the utmost safety of all patients. Diet Doc’s staff is in constant contact with each patient throughout their ketogenic diet and always eager to lend guidance, encouragement and unlimited support.



The balance of vitamins, minerals, and micronutrients in Diet Doc’s nutrition plans allows patients to continue to lose weight fast for months at a time without having to worry about malnutrition. Traditional and outdated hCG diet plans must utilize a resting period between cycles of either 23 or 40 days, due to the extremely low caloric intake and lack of an adequate nutrition plan. Diet Doc’s hCG diet plans not only allow for more caloric intake without compromising results, but allow patients to receive enough nutrition to remain on the ketogenic diet indefinitely until all desired results have been achieved, free from hunger and more importantly, free from harmful side effects.



Thousands of Americans have lost unwanted, unhealthy and embarrassing excess weight by following Diet Doc’s prescription hCG diet plans, now fortified with the ketogenic diet. Because the company utilizes the most current technology, those patients that find it difficult to attend a weight loss clinic in Miami Florida can begin the weight loss journey simply by picking up the phone or logging onto the computer.



Diet Doc Contact Information

San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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