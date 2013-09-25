Kettlebell Workout Essentials for the Beginner Athlete

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- Rumored to have begun in Russia as a farming weight, the kettlebell is now seen across in fitness centers across the globe. If athletes are looking for a new way to build muscle strength and endurance, this workout may be something to try.



The workouts incorporate the use of one kettlebell at a time, with different weight options available for various fitness levels. Class participants perform a series of movements that involve swinging and lifting the kettlebell to strengthen arm and pectoral muscles, but also stabilize the core and posterior train at the same time. Cardiovascular endurance is required to perform the movements, making this a great workout for the heart and lungs, as well as the muscles of the entire body.



“The reason the kettlebell is so great is that there’s offset center of gravity” advises Laura Alton, certified kettlebell trainer at Cooper Fitness Center in Dallas, TX. The offset center of gravity means your body must work to coordinate movement and maintain balance, involving all muscle groups and getting the heart rate up at the same time.



“It’s a two-fer; it’s like your killing two birds with one kettlebell,” said Riva Rahl, medical director for wellness programs at the Cooper Fitness Center. The classes are designed for all fitness levels, but there are some tips for getting started.



- Work with A Trainer: Kettlebell trainers will help the person decide how much weight to use during the class, and train on the proper form and correct movements to get the most out of the workout.

- Technique Matters: The trainer will teach the technique for swinging the bell for maximum results. Imagine swinging a gallon of milk, which is roughly the same weight as a beginner kettlebell. To avoid injury, it is important to know what to do, and trainers will guide through those steps.

- Quality Matters: Kettlebells should have a smooth handle to prevent build-up of calluses or minor abrasions to skin that can results from the swinging. Ask the trainer to help determine the proper weight for your class, and how to buy a quality brand.



Following these steps will have an athlete swinging away to a better body and into better health in no time.



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