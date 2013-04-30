Keturah Hamilton Talks About the Reality Show "Jim Iyke Unscripted"

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2013 -- Keturah Hamilton, Model, Actress, and Ex-Fiancée of Jim Iyke is ready to tell the real story after the Jim Iyke Unscripted show that was aired on April 17, 2013.



In a world where reality shows are an "In-thing" and bad behavior becomes the A.M. topic to cover, leave it to Jim Iyke Unscripted or better said the “Scripted” show to deliver real life drama. The episode that aired on April 17, 2013, did not disappoint the viewers who were glued to their TV’s watching Keturah Hamilton's role that was none the less excellent! She was really able to bring her character to the next level of entertainment.



Keturah Hamilton had acted out an edgy script of jealousy and rage towards Jim Iyke, that was delivered as well as any actress in Hollywood. Keturah was so good that even her fans were astonished to see how well she acted and was able to challenge Jim on his bad behavior. Boldly, Jim gave Keturah the opportunity to exit the reality show based on the controversial episode. Even though a pre-recorded version of “Kiss and Make-up” was on stand-by to be aired, Keturah already had made her decision.



For the time being, Jim Iyke and Keturah Hamilton are no longer together because in reality, Jim’s bad boy behavior was just too overwhelming for the reality star. Keturah has decided to move on to the bigger and better things that her heart has long been looking to do. She quotes, "I wish Jim well on his show and hope that he matures into the man I always wanted him to be!"



Keturah is currently in a new, reality-based show called "Diamonds in the Rough". We will see more of Keturah Hamilton on the big screen and on other future projects on the works because as they say, “It's not over until the fat lady sings!”



