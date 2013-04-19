Kevin Cahill Achieves Membership in Million Dollar Round Table

Guelph, Ontario -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/19/2013 -- Outstanding client service, ethics and professionalism have enabled Kevin T. Cahill CFP, CHS, CLU, EPC of Guelph, ON, to achieve membership in the prestigious Million Dollar Round Table — The Premier Association of Financial Professionals.® Kevin Cahill is a 8-year member of MDRT.



Attaining membership in MDRT is a distinguishing career milestone. It requires Cahill to adhere to a strict Code of Ethics, focus on providing top-notch client service and continue to grow professionally through involvement in at least one other industry association.



"MDRT members like Kevin are united in their commitment to help individuals, families and business owners gain financial peace of mind," says MDRT President D. Scott Brennan. "In addition, MDRT members have access to the best minds in the business since they can share ideas and best practices with their fellow members from around the world. It's the greatest law of human nature: In sharing, we always receive more than we give."



MDRT also provides continuing education opportunities, informative and inspirational meetings and encourages members to support community and charitable involvement through the MDRT Foundation.



For more information, contact Cahill at kevin@myclb.ca or http://www.canadianlegacybuilder.com.



About MDRT

Founded in 1927, the Million Dollar Round Table (MDRT), The Premier Association of Financial Professionals, is an international, independent association of nearly 38,000 of the world's leading life insurance and financial services professionals from more than 450 companies in 79 countries. MDRT members demonstrate exceptional professional knowledge, strict ethical conduct and outstanding client service. MDRT membership is recognized internationally as the standard of sales excellence in the life insurance and financial services business.



Million Dollar Round Table

325 West Touhy Avenue

Park Ridge, IL 60068, USA

Phone: +1 847.692.6378

Fax: +1 847.518.8921

USA Web site: http://www.mdrt.org