Kevin Harrington Partners with Cherif Medawar to Empower Entrepreneurs Nationwide

The first time that a business owner takes their dreams or ideas and tries to transform that into a company, it can be overwhelming. There are so many administrative tasks to handle, as well as actually trying to keep the business up and running. Without the right tools, business owners become consumed with their company, and they never have any time to enjoy the fruits of their labor. Kevin Harrington and Cherif Medawar offer a solution. Their seminar, eFreedom: Get The Entrepreneurial Edge, shows business owners how to reclaim their company and enjoy their hard work.



Kevin Harrington first gained fame as the Chairman of AsSeenOnTV.com, and the king of infomercials. He was approached by ABC to be one of the original cast members of “Shark Tank”, the hit reality show where business hopefuls pitch ideas in the hopes of landing funding, where he was able to evaluate business models and products and help entrepreneurs make their dreams a reality. Kevin Harrington knows what it takes to make a business grow and how to manage business growth.



Cherif Medawar has years of experience in commercial real estate and he contributes a track record of teaching and training that is unsurpassed. He has helped thousands of entrepreneurs find the best way to streamline and market their business so that they can generate higher profits, without killing themselves in the process. Cherif Medawar communicates clearly and effectively strategies for business development, so that business owners can get the most out of their company.



As a team, Kevin Harrington and Cherif Medawar offer entrepreneurs a wealth of experience and knowledge that is hard to find anywhere else. Through the free eFreedom seminar, business owners will learn the lessons that they need to transform their business from just a dream to a company that will be a legacy that can be passed from generation to generation.



FOR MORE INFORMATION: Visit http://www.efreedom2013.com to register for the free two-hour seminar.