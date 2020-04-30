Kevin Kearns & 13-Year-Old Brandon Foster Teach Patience, Commitment Immunity Protection on Sharon Kleyne VoiceAmerica

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2020 -- Air Date: 27 April 2020



Guests: Kevin Kearns, Boston, Massachusetts, founder/CEO of Burn with Kearns and Beach Bod Transformation; All-star Conference Presenter for IDEA, the world's largest association for fitness and wellness professional http://www.burnwithkearns.com & his student, 13-year-old Brandon Foster from Ireland.



International fitness instructor Kevin Kearns of Boston, Massachusetts and his student, 13-year-old Brandon Foster in Ireland talk with VoiceAmerica radio host Sharon Kleyne about immunity protection, new hygiene practices during the COVID-19 pandemic and after, and the physical and mental training that drives exercise and the martial arts.



"Only water made time into eternity," says Bio Logic Aqua® Research Water Life Science® founder Sharon Kleyne. "We must drink a lot of clean water so that the body flushes out harmful toxins. Each of our organs has a percentage of water. The surface of the eye is 99 percent water. We are all learning immunity protection," Kleyne continues. "pH balance means acid mantel protection in the body. Drink a lot of water," Kleyne encourages. "Breathe in, breathe out and get those toxins out of there! Then follow up with a healthy diet that's right for you. Diet is the next medicine."



Kearns in Boston says that during the COVID-19 pandemic he has been concerned about five things.



1. Obesity

2. Lack of movement

3. Depression

4. Potential suicide

5. Alcohol & drug abuse



Kearns, whose system is designed to "make people feel good about exercise," describes how he was a weak, bullied kid who discovered his purpose and self-confidence in the martial arts. Kearns believes that his young student, Foster, is a good role model for young people everywhere.



Foster brings passion and optimism to his daily life and learning. "Every single day there is always something new to do and learn." Growing up, Foster describes how "he was taught to eat well and stay away from unhealthy foods. "My father taught me how to breathe properly," he shares. "Yoga is a great help."



Kleyne asks Foster what advice he might give to kids his age. "Exercise," says Foster without hesitation. "Find something to do that makes you happy," he adds, "and have fun when exercising with the physical and mental training." Foster, who shares that at the age of four he wanted to be a superhero, then a scientist, studies algorithm and artificial intelligence and is never bored. Now he loves writing, telling stories and wants to be a fulltime writer.



Kleyne, Kearns and Foster all say that we need patience and passion to learn all we need to learn about immunity protection and the importance of water to new hygiene practices.



